All Whyte on night for Clann Mhuire

The sin-binning of Niamh Keane somehow proved to be a blessing in disguise as Clann Mhuire overcame Na Fianna in Wednesday night’s keenly contested Division 3 clash at Naul.

Na Fianna had sat back in the first half and the home side held a slender two-point lead at the interval. But following Keane’s yellow card Na Fianna opened up and in that 10 minutes without Keane, Clann Mhuire pulled away, with Oonagh Whyte’s 45th-minute goal proving crucial in their 1-9 to 1-6 win.

Best for Clann Mhuire were Molly Cumiskey at wing back and Adele Rooney in midfield.

Caroline Brennan (1-6) and Sayra Lynch were the Ballyboughal stars in their 2-9 to 1-3 win at home to St Peregrines.

In Division 4 goals by Jackie Fitzpatrick and Carla Brogan helped Naomh Mearnog beat St Brendans 2-13 to 1-11. Lauren Waters (0-5), Niamh Brown, Ciara Mullen and Danielle McFadden also pitched in with scores in a game where Mearnog trailed by five points at half-time.

In Division 5 win-less Cuala put it up to St Finian’s Swords, but a goal and fine solo effort from Megan McKeown, coupled with points from Emma Curran, Rachel Church and Laurie Baxter saw Finian’s home by the narrowest of margins, 2-7 to 2-6.

First-half goals from Leona Barry and Emma Colgan helped Fingallians to a 5-8 to 2-11 win over St Brigids in Division 1.

Ahead by four points at the break, Fingallians came under serious pressure in the second half and their lead had been halved by the time Colgan picked up a straight red card on 38 minutes. But Fins showed terrific work ethic to close the game out with well-taken goals by Rickard and Barry.

St Sylvester’s impressed at home to Kilmacud Crokes, with Kim White, Louise White and Clodagh White their top performers on a night when a first-half goal for the visitors was crucial in their 1-9 to 1-7 win.

In Division 2 Molly Moran (1-2) and Niamh Carthy (0-6) were the chief scorers for joint leaders St Maur’s as they edged out Raheny 1-10 to 2-6, while the return of some key players helped third-placed O’Dwyer’s to a resounding 2-13 to 0-2 win over Lucan, with Erin McCormack grabbing her first senior goal for the club and Alannah Kelly also finding the net.

Skerries Harps drew at home to Templeogue SS, with a late Aine Gilmore free tying the game at 5-7 each in a game where Eve Keogh, Roisin Leneghan and Megan Carroll chipped in with scores.

Other results

Div 2: Man O War 2-11 Ballinteer 2-13. Div 4: Foxrock Cabinteely 9-13 Round Towers Lusk 2-7. Div 6: St Margarets 5-14 Kilmacud Crokes 2-6.