All-Fingal tie so hard to call

BROOMFIELD will be lit up tonight (Tuesday) as St Sylvester’s take on Skerries Harps in their eagerly awaited Under 21 ‘A’ Football Championship clash (throw-in 8pm). Some 25 years on from the club’s Senior A Championship success over Erin’s Isle, former defender David Ryan takes charge of a St Sylvester’s side not short on pedigree. Among tonight’s panel are Ben Meehan, Sean Guiden, Harry Barnes, Jacob Keogh and Cian Roche who have strong family ties to that 1996 senior final win. And Ryan believes that continuity has been one of Sylvester’s greatest successes. “It was great to get over the line in 1996, but a lot of those players came back and coached teams at the club,” Ryan pointed out. From its humble origins, Ryan has seen the club blossom to the stage where it has a state-of-the-art all-weather floodlit pitch along with a hurling wall and a number of pitches. Leading the line for Syls tonight will be current Dublin Under-20 Sean Guiden who, having come back from an ACL injury that sidelined him for a year, managed to cement a starting place on this year’s senior panel that reached the Senior 2 semi-final. They also have in Ben Meehan a player who is well capable of landing big scores off placed ball, as was seen when the two sides met in the group stages of the Minor Championship back in October. Back then a late Joey Conroy point tied the game before a big crowd at the main pitch, and expect another tight contest tonight. Skerries, for their part, have plenty of talent coming through the ranks - and none more so than Eoin Wilde. Son of former Dublin minor Paul, Eoin will likely be the focal point for Harps in attack on a night where it will be interesting to see how the two sides adapt to the surface. In the modern game where a bounce of a ball can catch out a defender, it may well be that we see plenty of long balls going into the respective defences. The other derby of note takes place on Saturday, with St Margaret’s hosting St Peters in the semi-final of the F competition. Having recorded a staggering 46-point win over O’Tooles in their opening-round fixture (surely a record of some sort), Margarets are likely to be tested a bit more sternly against a St Peters side set to feature the two Rogers brothers from Clann Mhuire, Alex and Ben. In the Minor C semi-final Fingallians are likely to have things tough away to a St Judes outfit who came through a tough opening fixture away to Naomh Mearnog a little more than a fortnight ago.