All about the goals as cup goes to St Finian’s Swords

Emma Howe was again among the scorers for St Finian's Swords in their Division 5 Cup success.

It was a busy two days for St Finian’s Swords as both their football and camogie teams were in action.

First up, the footballers claimed their second major trophy in 12 months with a 3-8 to 0-8 win over Castleknock in the Division 5 Cup final on Wednesday.

On the night their workrate was immense, with goalkeeper Tara Walsh pulling off some crucial saves early on and Rachel Church, Grace Murray and captain Linda Cummins making defensive blocks.

Claire McManamon made some great box-to-box runs and there were some great scores from Shannon Britnell, Ellie Kane and Emma Howe, while substitutes Saoirse Duffy, Leona Dolan, Rebecca Kenny, Sarah Duignan, Anna Gorman and Charlotte Brooks kept the intensity up right up until the end.

The same evening the St Sylvester’s second string claimed the Division 7 Cup with a dramatic 1-9 to 2-5 win over Wanderers.

In what was a very tight game, a late Rebecca Hanratty (1-2) goal separated the sides on a night when Sarah Brennan (0-3), Zara Quish (0-2) and Elana Brady pitched in with scores.

Elsewhere, the St Finian’s camogie side were edged out by St Annes on an 8-7 to 5-13 scoreline in the Junior 3, with Amy Timothy grabbing 2-5 for the home side.

In Junior 6 Wild Geese recorded a dramatic 3-2 to 2-4 win away to St Marks, with their scores coming from Beibhin Flatley, Audrey Daly and Amy O’Brien.

Meanwhile, Fingallians are through to the Junior 1 semi-finals this Thursday evening following their 4-14 to 1-13 win at home to Crumlin. Niamh Crowley (2-7), Niamh Gavin (1-2) and Hannah Griffith were on target for the hosts.