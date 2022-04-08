Alcholic who was caught drink driving ‘struggled’ with Covid lockdown court hears

An alcoholic who was caught drink driving was “struggling” to deal with the implications of lockdown at the time and was drinking more than he should have, a court has heard.

Paul Coleman, Mourne View, Skerries pleaded guilty to drink driving on April 13, 2020.

Garda David Woods said Coleman was arrested at Balbriggan Road, Skerries on suspicion of drink driving and a subsequent specimen gave a reading of 103mg per 100ml of blood.

The defendant has 14 previous convictions, including three for similar offences.

He received a three-year disqualification for drink driving in 2018, Swords District Court heard.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the crux of the problem was that Mr Coleman is an alcoholic.

She said the incident happened in April two years ago at the height of the first lockdown and the accused was struggling with Covid and was drinking more than he should have.

He had attended alcohol rehabilitation treatment in Cuan Mhuire in September 2021.

Ms D’Arcy said the defendant was asking the court not to incarcerate him.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted Coleman and sentenced him to five months in prison but suspended this on condition he enter into a peace bond for a period of two years.

He warned the defendant he was on his “final strike”.

“You’re going to jail the next time,” he added.