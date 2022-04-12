Akita who mauled Jack Russell to death is ordered to be destroyed

A judge has ordered that a Japanese Akita who mauled a Jack Russell Terrier to death be destroyed.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted the dog’s owner of failing to use a muzzle or leash and ordered that the dog be destroyed.

He fined the owner of the dog, Paul Wilkinson (59), of Chapel Farm Avenue, Lusk, €250.

Balbriggan District Court heard the owner of the Jack Russell had been walking her three dogs at Dun Emer Park in Lusk on August 15th, 2020 when the Japanese Akita approached and mauled her Jack Russell and one of the other dogs.

The Jack Russell died later that night.

The Akita is a restricted breed and did not have a chain leash or a muzzle on at the time, the court presenter said.

The defendant, Paul Wilkinson, said he had just come home after doing the shopping and the dog had accidentally got out.

Judge Dermot Dempsey asked the owner what if it had been a three-year-old child the dog had mauled after it accidentally got out.

“It’s atrocious circumstances, I’m very sorry,” Wilkinson said, adding he had paid the vet’s bills for the two dogs that were attacked.

“What have you done about your own savage animal? Nothing,” Judge Dempsey commented.

“I’m not satisfied with this at all, it could have been a child,” the judge added.

The judge directed that the Japanese Akita be put down and fined Wilkinson €150 for not having the dog on a leash and €100 for not having the dog muzzled.

He adjourned the case to May 19th for the implementation of the destruction order.