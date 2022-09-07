Airport neighbours meet to express anger about noise from new runway

Residents at the meeting in the Coolquay Lodge

Angry members of St Margaret’s/The Ward Residents’ Association held a public meeting last week in protest against new flight paths being used at Dublin Airport since the opening of North Runway.

The heavily attended meeting was held on Thursday September 1 at the Coolquay Lodge, and included a number of local councillors.

Liam Ó’Gradaigh, spokesperson for St Margaret's, The Ward Residents’ Association told The Fingal Independent: "The purpose of the meeting was basically a reaction of the public in the St Margaret’s/The Ward/Coolquay area to the noise (caused by the new flight paths).

"People were just gobsmacked and reached out to us to say, “what’s going on?” They’d no idea that these flight paths were going to fly directly over them, contrary to everything that was previously told.”

According to Liam, the current operations on the new North Runway are “illegal”, as they are operating using divergent flight-paths.

Liam said only the original An Bord Pleanála planning permission granted in 2007 now applies to operations at the North Runway.

Since the runway opened, he said, flight paths are diverging over populated communities such as St Margaret’s, The Ward and Coolquay – “which had no idea this was coming.”

He said: “We’ve sent in enforcement notices into Fingal County Council asking them to get the daa to stop, we’ve written to the daa asking them to stop.

"There were no flights on the North Runway yesterday, but they’re back running today, though they’re coming straight in which would be okay per the planning.”

Liam said the lack of consultation with the general public is the main concern.

The last time the daa held a public consultation, he added, was in 2016.

He pointed out that some houses in the area were not even built back then, leaving new residents in the dark with regard to flight-paths.

Liam concluded: "They didn’t explain about divergent routes, and people now are in total shock.

“We’re encouraging all residents to make an observation to An Bord Pleanála and also to write an enforcement notice to Fingal County Council to ask them to stop these illegal operations.”

Sinn Féin Swords councillor, Ann Graves attended the meeting at Coolquay and told The Fingal Independent: “I had an idea there’d be a big turnout, but I didn’t realise how many people would be there.

"There were people there from Meath and Ashbourne, so it wasn’t just St Margaret’s/The Ward area.

"I don’t have any objection to the runway, nor do the residents locally in fairness to them. The issue is that the daa are not sticking with their flight paths, which was agreed as part of their planning.”

Cllr Graves said the main objection is with regard to night-time flights, which she says were never part of planning permission.

She concluded: “I also have a major problem with ANCA, the regulator being in Fingal County Council.

"That’s a conflict of interest no matter what way you look at it. But the whole thing is just appalling, and people are being treated really badly.”