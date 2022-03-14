Airport is going green for St Patrick’s festival as it prepares to give 720,000 passengers a big Cead Míle Fáilte

Dublin Airport is expecting more than 720,000 passengers to arrive and depart over a ten-day period from Saturday March 12 to Monday March 22 as part of this year’s extended national celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day.

Passengers will also be arriving for the St. Patrick’s Festival celebrations, and Dublin Airport is delighted to proudly support a host of activities in Dublin’s city centre.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘CONNECTIONS’, as St. Patrick’s Festival invites Ireland and the world to reconnect in Dublin after the challenges of recent years. St. Patrick’s Festival 2022 will be a huge celebration, encouraging the nation and people across the world to connect and reflect, get together, celebrate and welcome.

The National St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to the streets of Dublin on March 17, and a new addition for 2022 is Festival Quarter at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, a day to night urban festival in the heart of the city, which will host a variety of events and activities suitable for young and old alike.

On Saturday, March 19, Dublin Airport is a proud sponsor of the festival’s daytime family-friendly entertainment and activities, including music, theatre, games, entertainment, and play.

That evening Dublin Airport will also support a ticketed event for adults, with comedy, music, panel discussions, gigs, poetry, performances and much more.

St. Patrick’s Festival Director, Anna McGowan said: “As Ireland finally throws open its doors to international travel, St. Patrick’s Festival is thrilled to welcome Dublin Airport onboard once again as a Programme Partner in 2022.

“This longstanding partnership celebrates and nurtures the incredible wealth of talent and creativity that Ireland has to offer. ‘Saturday at Festival Quarter in partnership with Dublin Airport’ will feature a packed programme of activities running from day to night, from circus acts to science shows, talks, cutting-edge electronic music, stand-up comedy, story workshops and so much more.

“Our 2022 theme of ‘Connections’ is all about embracing the bonds that unite families, friends, and communities across Ireland, while also exploring the unbreakable ties that bind Ireland’s global tribe of 80 million. Our partnership with Dublin Airport celebrates the ways in which our global community connects with our small island, particularly after the long period of isolation that we have collectively weathered. We are over the moon to finally invite Ireland and the world back to Dublin to reconnect in a global celebration of Irish arts, culture and heritage, and we are so grateful to Dublin Airport for their support in making this happen”.

Managing Director Dublin Airport, Vincent Harrison said: “We have always been incredibly proud to partner with the St Patrick’s Festival, but this year feels particularly special. Dublin Airport prides itself on connecting Ireland to the rest of the world and we are excited to see people connect and celebrate in gusto for the first time since 2019”.

Dublin Airport will also partner with Failte Ireland this year to ensure arriving passengers into the capital’s airport receive a warm and helpful welcome.

A dedicated team of Failte Ireland ‘Meeters and Greeters’ will be in Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 arrivals halls, providing a friendly face and a wealth of knowledge to guide passengers on their way to the festivities.

For more information on St. Patrick’s Festival please visit: https://stpatricksfestival.ie/