AIK switch has been a Swede dream for Zack

Zack Elbouzedi on duty for Republic of Ireland Under-21s during their European Championship Qualifier against Italy in Pisa. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

WHEN Zack Elbouzedi left Lincoln City for Swedish top-flight side AIK last July, it represented a step into the unknown for the talented 23-year-old winger.

Not too many Irish players have played in the Allsvensken over the years, but the Swords man felt his career needed a kickstart after frustrating spells at Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City.

Six months on, it’s fair to say that the move, which saw him sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Swedish giants, has been an unqualified success, with Zack establishing himself as an integral part of Bartosz Grzelak’s attacking side as well as becoming a firm fan favourite thanks to his offensive style of play, which has won him many new admirers.

According to Zack, his first six months in Sweden have been almost perfect, with the last-day disappointment of losing the league to rivals Malmo the only negative during his time in Sweden so far.

“I’ve really, really enjoyed my time so far with AIK. I arrived midway through the season and kind of surprised myself with how quickly I adapted and how quickly the manager put me straight into the team.

“We’ve been on a fantastic run for the last few months and got ourselves into a great position to challenge for the title, but unfortunately we were pipped on goal difference by Malmo on the very last day of the season.

“It was obviously gutting to miss out, having gone so close, but all in all it was a very enjoyable season and I’m pleased with my own form since I arrived here.

“I have to give a mention to the fans who have been brilliant since I arrived at the club. They’ve supported me from day one and it’s a pleasure to go out and play for them.

“I am hugely excited to get back there for next season and this time I will be starting with a full pre-season behind me and I believe I will be able to step up my performances to another level.

“We try and play good football which suits my game and the manager gives me the freedom to pick up the ball and run at people, which is what my game is all about.

“AIK finished ninth in 2020 and second last season, so we feel we have taken a big step forward and next season we all want to go again and do everything we can to get that league title.

“The lads in the dressing-room are a great bunch and there are no egos or any of that rubbish around the place. It’s a very welcoming environment and the city of Stockholm is beautiful as well.

“As I said already the move couldn’t have gone better and hopefully that continues for the rest of my time here.”

Elbouzedi was an integral part of Stephen Kenny’s impressive Republic of Ireland U21 team and he has seen many of that side go on to claim senior international caps over the last couple of years.

According to Zack, he still believes he can force his way into the Ireland manager’s plans as long as he keeps on producing for AIK.

“Listen, Stephen knows what I can do and he knows I have never let him down when he has played me at Under-21 level, but I know that I have to keep on working hard and improving if I am to get into the Irish set-up.

“Of course it is my dream to play for my country and I still believe it is possible if I keep on working hard. I am playing regularly in the top league in Sweden and as well as that we are in Europe this season, which means I can hopefully get to showcase my skills against teams playing at a higher level.

“I go back to Sweden next week for pre-season and I can’t wait. As I said, I want to get into that Ireland squad and I feel if I keep on progressing and doing well with AIK I will be there or thereabouts.”