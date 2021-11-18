Aherne: ‘Tweaks’ can fix the Dubs

Sinead Aherne (right) and Emma Sullivan of St Sylvester's celebrate at the final whistle of the Dublin LGFA Go-Ahead Intermediate Club Football Championship Final against Castleknock. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It’s Friday morning in Dublin and just as soon as Portugal have flown out following their World Cup qualifier at the Aviva, the All Blacks have flown in.

And ahead of their weekend Autumn Ireland with Ireland, three of the Kiwi squad are in town where they are sharing the stage with Dublin stars Sinead Aherne and Johnny Cooper as part of a special event which was live-streamed to the public.

Shortly after that Aherne sits down to talk via streamed link to talk to the media to promote the #EffortIsEqual campaign.

To the fore of the discussion is Dublin’s defeat to Meath in the All-Ireland final. So a few months down the road, what are the Dublin captain’s thought’s on that All-Ireland decider.

“Obviously you would like to pick up the big prize at the end of the season, but unfortunately it wasn’t for us, but at the same time a lot of progress has been made,” said Aherne who is in action with her club in this Saturday’s Leinster championship opener against Carlow champions Bennekerry/Tinryland at Broomfield (throw in 2.30pm).

Like her teammate Niamh McEvoy, questions invariably turn to whether she will hang around for next season and she refutes suggestions that ending her career on a high note might be a persuading factor.

“I don’t think so, I think the challenge is more interesting and starting back into that chasing pack for next season. But you know, success isn’t guaranteed at the end of the day and there is nothing to say the result might be any different.”

Dublin’s defeat to Meath certainly upset the odds and, asked on what went wrong, Aherne said: “We executed a few things badly on the day, our conversion rate was poor.

“But you know, those are things we can tweak, I don’t think there is anything massive we need to change, it’s just a matter of taking a look under the bonnet and trying to remedy what went wrong.”

But for Aherne there wasn’t much time to cast a cold eye on defeat.

“It wasn’t even a week after we had lost to Meath and I was back out on the pitch with Sylvester’s, so there hasn’t been that much time to dwell on things.

“And look, it was great. Going down from senior last year it was our first year in intermediate, so it probably gave us a chance to rebuild a bit, we got a new manager in and for the girls coming in at the end of season it was nice to get back to the club again.”

Friday also saw the Dublin squad meet up for the first time since their All-Ireland defeat to Meath and asked did she expect four-in-a-row winning manager Mick Bohan to continue in charge of the Dublin squad, Aherne said: “Look, Mick has been brilliant over the last number of years and he has a passion for it as well, so it would be great to see Mick stay involved.”

And she admitted that Dublin’s first championship defeat since 2016 had impacted on the Clontarf man.

“I think Mick has spent a lot of time reflecting on it and there is no getting away from it, it definitely hurt Mick, he did a lot of reflecting on that and it certainly came through in the meeting.”

Nonetheless she is hopeful that there won’t be too much of a change in the Dublin squad as they aim to reclaim the trophy next year.

‘We’ve had a settled squad during Covid and while some may choose to travel in the future, I’d like to think the majority will stay.

‘And like I said it’s going to be a fresh challenge for us next year coming for the pack.”

Meanwhile Dublin players Leah Caffrey and Hannah Tyrell have been named in the TG4 ladies All star team for 2021 along with Orlagh Nolan, with Meath heading the list with eight players.