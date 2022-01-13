Adventurous four give a bit of cold comfort to MCI Medical Team

CHRISTMAS Day was one of the worst days of the winter so far, weather-wise, but for Skerries bike fan Holly Smith, it was her second Christmas Day to brave the chilly waters in aid of the MCI Medical Team.

Unfortunately for Holly there was little support on the big day to witness her efforts, but the brave young lady decided that she was not going to let this get the better of her. She went on social media for support and promised to go into the water in Loughshinny in her bikini, if more donations were forthcoming, and asked for more support.

Well, the second part of the fundraiser did exactly that, and in support of Holly was her mam Karen, along with another great bike fan, and race lap scorer Gail Corr, together with brave 11-year-old Lily Costello from Barnageeragh.

There to lend their support were Jim Leonard, the MCI Medical coordinator, as well as Angie Ni Shirideain, also from the MCI Medical Team, and plenty of local supporters.

Thankfully the weather was kinder and there was plenty of cheering for the four swimmers as they braved the chilly sea.

A delighted Holly said: “Christmas morning was a disaster, weather-wise, and we were lower on the donations compared to last year as we were just shy of €650, so I had to come up with some ideas to boost the fund. Thankfully Gail offered her support, as well as Lily Costello, whose dad Keith was an Irish champion - her younger brother Gary also races - and my mam Karen.

“The money started to come in with all the support and the help that I received and the bikini idea came up along the way, and true to my word, here I am. I know we are going to get cold, but what’s the difference!”

With that, the ladies ran into the icy water, and there was plenty of craic and slagging along the way from the gathering.

Donna Costello was on hand to supply hot chocolate to the swimmers and the supporters, and Jim Leonard was also delighted with the support for the second year running.

He said: “On behalf of the MCI Medical Team, myself and Angie are delighted to see four heroes,

“For Holly it’s her second year to lend her support to the team, and to be honest we can’t thank you enough for your vital support.

“I think I spoke of the cost of running the medical team for a race season before, but without donations and fund-raising events like this, it would be very difficult to continue with the service that we supply at our events.

“It’s been a difficult two years for everybody, and hopefully we can return to racing in 2022.

“This year the money raised will help to replenish our equipment and medication that is gone out of date, as well as our ongoing funding to replace the vital LifePak cardiac machine that is also out of date.

“What it means to us is that we just can’t put a value on the importance of the team, that is vital for the support of clubs, and especially injured riders, who through the course of racing accidents, unfortunately need our assistance.

“So a massive thank-you to everyone for their support.”

The total raised from the swim now stands at €1,520 and it is great to see the support that the MCI Medical Team received, and a massive thanks to all the ladies, for their efforts.

Keep ‘er lit!