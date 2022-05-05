Action Ireland Trust volunteers return home to Fingal after successful trip to Lesotho

A group of 57 volunteers including students from Portmarnock Community School have returned from Lesotho following a two-week volunteer trip with Fingal-based charity, Action Ireland Trust, the first since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity project focuses on infrastructure, planning, sanitation and cultural projects in Lesotho, including a 5 Hub School’s project.

The 5 Hub School’s project in the Lithabaneng area of Maseru passed another great milestone last week with the delivery of new toilets, bore hole, school gardens and rain water harvesting at Seboka Primary School.

This project is in collaboration with Archdiocese of Maseru and the Ministry of Education and Training.

Action Ireland Trust working in collaboration with Rise, the international social enterprise, takes a holistic approach as it engages school boards, teachers, parents, learners and the surrounding communities of Seboka, Makoanyane, Leqele, Lithabaneng Primary and High School.

The focus is to develop resources, capacity building and facilities in conjunction with developing personal skills through teaching and learning.

Francis Whelan, CEO, Action Ireland Trust said: “This project will provide clean flushing toilets, clean drinking water, safe and dignified toilets for over 5500 learners over the coming years.

"...we are delighted with the finished buildings that this project could not have been delivered in less than one year”.

Action Ireland Trust’s Chairman, Niall Fitzgerald said: “Our organisation continues to provide skills exchange programmes in education, healthcare, information technology, planning and development, architecture, construction, agriculture, sport and recreation.

“The WASH programme will help establish a model school environment which has clean flushing toilets and hand washing facilities...the Child Friendly Schools concept, which is free from corporal punishment, engages parents daily and follows a child-centred approach, which hopefully will become the model of education in the future in Lesotho”.

Michael Mc Glynn, AIT Director of Education said: “Through the 5 Hub Schools project, WASH Clubs have been established in the schools where teachers and local activists are teaching water conservation and harvesting, sanitation and life skills while using the mediums of art, music, poetry and computers to positively engage learners”.

Francis Whelan concluded: “We are thankful to all our partners, the Quinn Family Foundation and the British High Commission for their sponsorship, and the principals of the 5 schools for all their tireless work in the progression of this project.”