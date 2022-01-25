A new Ballyboughal enterprise that’s surely worth its salt

A new alternative health spa has just opened in the rural town of Ballyboughal, promising relief to sufferers of a range of common ailments, from asthma, bronchitis, cough and even snoring.

Although around since the 1800s in Europe, salt therapy is only now gaining in popularity in Ireland , prompting Ballyboughal business owner, Richard Quinn to found Seomra Salainn Salt Rooms in the town last December.

Salt Therapy, or Halotherapy, involves inhaling air with tiny salt particles to improve breathing, and it was following unsuccessful treatment for his son’s own breathing condition that Richard first discovered the novel treatment.

“We came across salt therapy about ten years ago and at the time my son had asthma and was put on steroids and inhalers. Then actually, he went into hospital to get his adenoids taken out of his nose, and there was still no difference so we ended up going to salt therapy”, Richard explains.

“What salt therapy is, it’s just pure salt that goes through a blower system we have in each room. So we’ve two rooms, and it blows fine particles of salt into the rooms and you actually breathe them in.

"Basically what we've done is, we have a unit in Ballyboughal, it’s upstairs and it's 700 sq feet, and we have an adults’ room and a kids’ room. With the kids room we have a TV in there, and then we have a room on its own for people with bad skin conditions. They go in in their underwear and it's a private room just for one person.”

Richard explains that the salt particles are anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial, and so “literally” clear out the respiratory tract, helping the client achieve greater lung capacity and circulating more oxygen around the body.

Apart from respiratory complaints, the Ballyboughal businessman says the salt room treatments also help with other common conditions such as eczema, and claims they can even boost athletes' performance.

But what can clients expect to experience on a visit to Seomara Salainn Salt Rooms in Ballyboughal?

“When you’re in the room, you just sit there and relax; we’ve relaxing chairs and I've had people fall asleep but I've also had people who have had conversations or who have listened to music. But a lot of people actually end up just falling asleep.

"We tell them to bring in their own music, then we wake them up at five minutes before the end of the 40 minute session and let them know the session is over.

“People are a bit sceptical, thinking “it can’t be that simple”, but it’s not a cure.

“What we say for a normal lifestyle is that if you come once a week, that’s what we recommend. With a condition like my daughter’s eczema, we bring her once or twice a week but we’ll always have to bring her because it will come back.”

Richard says business in Ballyboughal is thriving since opening last December. He now has 65 clients on his books, all of whom he declares are “the salt of the Earth.”