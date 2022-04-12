A moving fundraising ‘drive’ for Ukraine refugee in Rush

A Rush businesswoman has started a fundraising campaign to help pay for car insurance for a Ukrainian refugee who recently arrived in Ireland.

Emma Connor, owner of Mrs Connor Cleaning Services, said Irina Shchava (39) had started working with her company last week and was a fantastic addition to the team.

After fleeing the war-torn country, where her husband Serhiy has had to remain, Irina was initially accommodated in a hotel in Shannon but is now living with Emma’s father, Thomas Fay, in Rush.

After the brutal Russian invasion began, Emma reached out through the Irish Supporters of Ukraine Facebook group to offer work to refugees. Irina, who was still in Ukraine at the time but planning to travel to Ireland, got in touch with Emma directly and the pair immediately struck up a rapport.

“By the time I collected her and brought her back to Rush, we felt we already knew each other from all the texts and messages we had exchanged – we were like pen-pals,” Emma said. “I was delighted to be able to give her a job as I wasn’t in a position to offer her accommodation.

“My dad had planned to take in a Ukrainian refugee through the Irish Red Cross, but it made sense for him to share his home with Irina as she was working for me and needed to live in the area.”

Emma said although Irina has limited financial resources, she is very independent and is determined to buy her own “run-around” car. However, because she doesn’t have a no-claims bonus history in Ireland, she faces sky-high insurance costs in the region of several thousand euro.

Emma decided to set up a GoFundMe page to help get Irina on the road and is appealing for donations, big or small, from the public or businesses.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to support Iryna in any way we can,” Emma said. “She is truly a beautiful person – even in one the toughest times of her life, she is always smiling, although her eyes well up when she talks about what is happening in Ukraine.

“She is in contact with her husband every day and is obviously extremely concerned about him and the other people she has left behind.”

Emma insists every cent raised through the fundraising appeal will go towards paying Iryna’s road tax, NCT and insurance costs. “At the moment I am driving her to and from appointments to get her trained in,” she explained. “To work with us you need a car as we provide all the cleaning products and equipment – public transport just isn’t an option.”

According to Emma, her newest employee has been overwhelmed by the hospitality she has received since arriving in Ireland.

“She is feeling very welcomed and supported in Rush,” she added. “She told me she sees her accommodation arrangements and new job as a blessing.”

To make a donation to the GoFundMe page, search for ‘Get Irina Driving (Urkraine lady in Rush).