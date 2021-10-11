A ‘Grey’ day as Malahide ship big loss

Malahide RFC 7 Greystones RFC 50

Malahide remain rooted to the bottom of division 2B in the AIL following a second successive defeat as they were outfought and outmuscled by a very talented Greystones outfit. Malahide had been unlucky a week earlier when they lost narrowly away to Belfast Harlequins but player coach Brendan Guilfoyle could have no complaints here with his side enduring a tough day at the office.

Greystones looked well up for the match from the very first whistle and after a sustained period of pressure they took the lead after eight minutes when Eoin Marmion bundled his way over the lion to give the visitors an early lead. Malahide had their first foray into enemy territory ten minutes into the game but a misplaced pass from Reece O’Connell halted their momentum as Greystones won back possession.

The Wicklow side extended their advantage after fifteen minutes when Dan Kenny showed great pace to get in behind the Malahide defence before touching down in the corner. Once again the conversion sailed wide but more importantly for Greystones they were 10-0 up on the scoreboard. Malahide needed a response and they almost got one immediately when Dan Hayes powered his way towards the Greystones line only to be held up at the death.

That passage of play would prove crucial with Greystones immediately going up the other end to score a converted try courtesy of Killian Marmion who made it 17-0 when it could just as easily have been 10-7. Malahide were really on the back foot now and it was proving to be one of those frustrating days were nothing they tried payed off. Greystones on the other hand were seemingly scoring everytime they attacked and that proved to be the case fifteen minutes before the break when their relentless pressure resulted in a penalty try being awarded to the visitors. That left the scoreboard reading 24-0 for Greystones and at that stage it was looking very bleak for the hosts. It got even bleaker five minutes later when flying winger Ferdia Kenny put on the afterburners to streak clear of the Malahide defence as he went in under the posts to make it 31-0.

To Malahide’s credit they refused to let their heads go down and continued to try and make things happen as they looked to get off the mark. Just before the break they finally managed to breach that formidable Greystones defence working the ball across the field nicely before Reece O’Connell found a gap to get in for a try. Oisin O’Meara added the extras to give the hosts a glimmer of hope as the teams went in at half-time.

Matt O’Brien killed any hopes of a miraculous second half comeback as he got in under the posts shortly after the restart with Marmion once again slotting over the conversion to make it 38-7 for the visitors. For the first time all afternoon Malahide’s heads began to drop and Greystones capped a fine performance with two further tries late on to seal a convincing 50-7 victory.

Malahide: Reece O’Connell, Lee Byrne, Darren Morrin, Robbie Collins, Dominic Day, Dave O’Brien, David Feenan, Brendan Guilfoyle, Paul Quinlan, Johnny Butler, Oisin O’Meara, Ger Young, Mick McGrath, Tim Courtney, Dan Hayes