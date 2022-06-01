A chance to own this beautiful home in rural Fingal valued at €750,000

A property close to the lovely rural Fingal village of Garristown has come to the market at the asking price of €750,000.

Coonan Property are delighted to present this lovely property to the market.

Hillrise, Newtown is a fine example of what North County Dublin has to offer.

As the name suggests, this site sits in an elevated position and offers spectacular countryside views as far as the eye can see.

With stud rail fencing, hedgerows, and electric gates that open to reveal a picture-perfect home set back from the road along a tarmacadam drive, this is a perfectly situated country pad.

The house extends to a very generous 2,368 sq. ft. and is immaculately finished.

It is a bright contemporary space that has high ceilings and clean lines.

These are softened subtly by natural products found throughout the home.

Whether it is the beautiful feature wall in the hallway or the notable use of quality stoneware and wood throughout.

There is solid oak and marble flooring, granite workspaces and a marble hearth.

In addition, the wooden window frames perfectly capture the breath-taking views beyond and display the location.

Accommodation includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large kitchen/dining space and a separate formal dining room, to name a few.

There is also the bonus of an extremely large attic space which could be a fantastic project to bring to life.

Outside, there is a vast manicured lawn with a block built shed that has both plumbing and electricity.

But it is here that the location takes centre stage.

Just a quick look at the surrounding countryside and you get to feel just how special this location is.

Every amenity needed can be reached within minutes. Garristown itself is only two kilometres away and provides for all your local needs, whether it is groceries, a trip to the post office or even a coffee or a drink.

The M2 is merely 7km from the property for easy onward access and the larger towns of Ashbourne and Swords are close by, giving more choice for shops, bars, restaurants etc.

Dublin Airport is also only a short drive away if you need to take flight, but you really will already feel on top of the world living in Hillrise

Hillrise is for sale by Private Treaty with an asking price of €750,000

For further information on the rural Fingal property, please contact Coonan Property at 01 6286128 or email: info@coonan.com