A celebration of the humble Fingal spud at the World Potato Congress

Fingal is famous for its spuds and local producers as well as some of the county’s big food companies will be participating in the 11th World Potato Congress which, for the first time, is being held in Ireland, from May 30 to June 2.

Hosting this unique, global event was a major coup for the IPF who competed with several other countries to win a highly competitive bid in 2018. To date, the World Potato Congress (WPC) has been held on all seven continents, with previous host countries including Canada, China, Peru, USA, and New Zealand.

The four-day event in Dublin’s RDS will feature more than 60 speakers and is set to be attended by up to one thousand delegates from over 60 countries.

Alongside a host of Irish experts, international speakers will include European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, who will deliver a presentation on ‘Europe’s Green Deal’.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. who will officially open the Congress said: “It is a great privilege for Ireland to host this unique event, and to be seen once again as a global leader on the agri-food stage.

“Seeing leaders in the global potato sector come to Ireland is a testimony to the industry we have here.

“The potato industry, like many others, has undergone changes and challenges over the last number of years but central to the success of our sector has been our commitment to quality and dedication to excellence. “

Lusk man, Michael Hoey, President, Irish Potato Federation said: “We were honoured to have the opportunity to bring this prominent international event to Ireland.

“Although it was delayed by a full year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, in many ways the event has become even more relevant as the global agri-food industry grapples with issues such as food security, global supply chain issues and the continued drive towards more sustainable food production systems.

“We are incredibly excited by the high-profile speakers and topics we have secured for this event and I would like to congratulate the organising committee, in particular Chairperson Liam Glennon, for their commitment to attracting such heavy-hitting speakers in challenging circumstances.”

Ballymaguire Foods will be participating in the event and will host an Irish Potato Growers Technical Demonstration Day on Friday, June 3 at its home farm at Maple Lodge, Balcunnin, Skerries.

The event will be going on from 9am and 4pm. Invitations were sent out to all the Irish Potato growers on the Island of Ireland.

The day will include demonstration of futuristic farming techniques, machinery stands, technical and marketing information and a showing of the Hoey Tractor Collection as well as potato planting demonstrations.

The event is sponsored by Agrico, All Tech, Bord Bia, Country Crest Arable, Grimme, IPM, John Deere, Keoghs, Kevin Woods Machinery, Teagasc, Unichem and Welvent.