‘9 Accents’ and ‘14 Days’ – Fingal artist’s first solo exhibition in Naul

Fingal artist Agnieszka “Uisce” Jakubczyk, who celebrated the heritage of women from Fingal in her acclaimed large scale woven piece, now on display in the chapel of Swords Castle, launched her first solo exhibition at The Séamus Ennis Arts Centre in Naul on August 3.

The exhibition showcases the artist’s experimental paper and fibre art pieces, in two series – “9 Accents” and “14 Days”. Uisce also includes some of her medium-scale woven works in this show.

Uisce speaks to The Fingal Independent in the run-up to the exhibition launch: “There are two series of miniatures, one is called “9 Accents” and the other is called “14 Days”, and most of them are woven art, some of them woven in paper.

“The launch is today at 6.30pm, and it will be showing there until the 3rd of October. This is my first solo exhibition. I’m connected with Fingal because I’ve made a large scale tapestry which is now on display in Swords Castle for Fingal County Council.”

She says: “I’d describe the exhibition as coming from my everyday experience of life as an artist, and as a Polish person who came to Fingal which is now my home and as a woman. So I would say it’s like emotional sensation changed into an art.

“It’s my first solo exhibition so I’m very excited, a lot of people are coming, visitors from abroad, my family from Poland, my really good friends from France and hopefully (Heritage Officer) Christine Baker from Fingal County Council.”

Uisce, who lives just outside Garristown, is a fibre artist and art teacher from Poland, living in Ireland since 2004. Her textile art has been exhibited in group exhibitions in Poland, Ireland, Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine, Romania and Taiwan and she is a recipient of several awards.

Her main focus is on minimal woven art and also medieval styles, techniques and images in embroidery. Recently she started working with paper art which became an important stream of her creations.

She says: "It’s quite a difficult material and it’s a material that surprises you, so you kind of force it to behave your way but it does its own thing. So this is the important thing, it’s experimental art.”

“There’s a lot of connection with nature, I even choose some material from nature. Sometimes I get (inspiration) from nowhere, you have something you see or you feel, and it stays with you until some day it awakens and then you are ready to create.”

This is Uisce’s first time exhibiting at Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, though she did teach workshops there.

She says the staff at Seamus Ennis have been “very supportive” of her work.

A musicologist by education, Uisce is a self-taught artist whose experience comes mainly from experimenting, she says.

After the exhibition in Seamus Ennis Arts Centre, Uisce embarks on an arts residency in Iceland, where she will work in December and January on her large-scale embroidery project entitled “Battle of Clontarf.” This will be made possible under Fingal County Council’s Artists’ Support Scheme.