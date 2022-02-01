72-year-old man to face trial over alleged theft of more than €50,000

A 72-year-old man accused of stealing more than €50,000 has been sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Francis Joseph Woods (72), Danestown, The Naul is charged with the theft of €54,500 on dates between September 29, 2007 and October 26th, 2007 at a place unknown.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity served the Book of Evidence on Woods at a recent sitting of Swords District Court.

The state solicitor told the court the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) consents to the defendant being sent forward for trial on charge one in the book of evidence.

Judge Dermot Dempsey sent Woods forward to the present sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on March 11.