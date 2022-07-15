33-year-old man sent forward for trial on threat to kill charge

A 33-year-old accused of threatening to kill a man has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Greg Murray of Fairhaven Avenue, Castleknock is charged with two counts of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to another male contrary to section 5 of the Offences Against the Persons Act.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity served the defendant with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail at Swords District Court.

It is alleged the threats to kill took place on March 27th, 2021 at Wrenwood Stables, Kileen, Oldtown, Dublin and at Skerries Garda Station on April 24th the same year.

The State Solicitor said the DPP consents to Murray being sent forward for trial on counts one and two in the book of evidence.

Judge Conall Gibbons issued the defendant with the formal alibi warning, informing him that if he intends to rely on the defence of alibi he must, within 14 days, notify the Prosecution of this in writing.

He made a Section 56 order in relation to video tapes of garda interviews.

The judge sent Murray forward to the current sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on July 29th.

He remanded the defendant on bail on his own bond of €300 and assigned legal aid to defence solicitor Kevin Tunney and one junior counsel.