1798 Rebellion remembered in Ballyboughal ceremony

The 1798 Rebellion was remembered at the annual Ballyboughal ceremony, recently, with the help of the Fingal Old IRA Commemorative Society.

Sean MacPhilibin and former Fingal County Councillor David O’Connor held a wonderful event at the1798 monument in Ballyboughal on 224 anniversary year remembering the men and women who lost their lives at the Battle of Tara and Wexford in 1798 .

The Chairman of Fingal OLD IRA Commemorative Society Paul O Brien was delighted that the society was asked again to part of the event .

The evening started with the Volunteers lead by Joe Bishop the society drill instructor, marching to the monument.

From there, Sean MacPhilibin welcomed everyone to the event and said that it was great to have such great weather and a strong turnout.

He asked society member and Deputy Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Cathal Boland to say a few words and that was followed by Mick O’Brien and his daughter playing some ballads.

Wreaths were laid at the monument made by society vice-chairman Lar Daly.

Finally before the playing of the National Anthem, the Chairman of the Society Paul O’Brien said a few words about Sean MacPhilibin and thanked him for his dedication to the the local community and presented him with a special certificate on the night from the Fingal Old IRA Commemorative Society .