€100,000 fund for Rush streetscapes and shop fronts

Minister Joe O’Brien at the Department of Rural and Community Development, has welcomed the announcement of the 26 towns and villages that will benefit from a €2.6 million fund in his Department to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts with Rush to benefit in the sum of €100,000.

Under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, 26 towns that have been selected for funding with each local authority are to receive €100,000 as part of the initiative. Retailers and property owners will be provided with grants that they can use to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork or install features such as street furniture or canopies.

The overall purpose of the Scheme is to give our towns and villages a facelift and make them more attractive places to live, work or visit.

The Minister urged businesses in Rush, property owners and retailers to apply to Fingal County Council to avail of funding.

Welcoming the announcement today, Minister O’Brien said: “When this initiative was announced last year, there was a hugely positive reaction from businesses and retailers. I’m therefore delighted to welcome the 26 additional towns that will benefit from €2.6 million in funding from my Department, including Rush in my own constituency.

“We all take pride in our towns and villages and want them to be as attractive and welcoming as possible.

“That’s exactly what Streetscapes is all about. I want as many businesses and property owners to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of this funding.

“You may wish to give the front of your shop a new lease of life and repaint it in bright, vibrant colours.

“Perhaps you want to cover your window-sills with flowers and plants or purchase street furniture, canopies for your customers to enjoy.

“Or maybe you have an even bolder idea. This time round, neighbouring businesses are being encouraged to submit a joint application to their local authority if they have a more ambitious proposal. For example, under the first tranche of funding, some businesses transformed their facades with attractive murals – that’s one way to make your town stand out.”