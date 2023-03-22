Fear ‘still ripples’ through Tyrrelstown 13 years after Toyosi Shittabey’s murder

New TG4 documentary examines the lasting impact of the teenager’s killing in 2010

Fear still ripples through the Tyrrelstown community more than ten years after the murder of teenager Toyosi Shittabey, a new documentary has claimed.

Toyosi, a promising soccer star who played for Shelbourne’s youth side, was just 15 when he was stabbed to death as he walked home from the National Aquatic Centre on April 2, 2010.

His killing sparked widespread outcry in the local community and beyond, and is considered among the first racially motivated murders to go before the courts here in Ireland.

A new documentary, Marú inár Measc, airs on TG4 at 9.30pm tonight and explores the impact Toyosi’s killing had on the community of Dublin 15.

“Toyosi was an innocent teenager. His killing was really shocking and caused so much fear,” sociologist Lucy Michael says in the programme. “That fear still ripples through the community today.”

Isreal Ibeanu, who was friends with Toyosi when they were growing up in Tyrrelstown, agrees.

“We have that fear that it is going to happen again and nothing will be done. It’s very, very difficult to live with,” he said.

Innocent Mattew, another friend of Toyosi, said “we knew the locations in Blanch you just didn’t go into or you’d be racially attacked”.

“Toyosi was one of my friends. We were probably about 12 years of age, 13. He was great craic, he always loved a good laugh. He was a bit cheeky but at the same time, he was down to earth,” he said.

“Even though we marched in great numbers (after his death), it still felt like we were alone. We were too young to experience what we experienced. A lot of people stopped being themselves.

“As if we didn’t feel safe before, we felt a lot less safe knowing nobody paid for the crimes.

“The domino effect is when you push one lever everything else falls down. I see Toyosi as being that one lever, and the moment he fell it wasn’t just him that fell, a lot of people did, it changed our lives,” he added.

Eoin Brady, Toyosi’s teacher and year head at Hartstown Community School, reflected on his time with the teenager and wondered what it would be like if he wasn’t killed.

“He was a larger-than-life character. He loved to dance; he danced his way around the school most days,” Mr Brady said. “He was a real rogue, a messer, but teachers loved him.”

Two brothers, Paul and Michael Barry, of Ringsend, Dublin, were charged with Toyosi’s murder. Paul, who is believed to have carried out the fatal stabbing, died in November 2011 before his trial was due to take place.

Michael Barry was acquitted in December 2012 after the trial judge directed the jury to find him not guilty.

“When the judge directed that Michael Barry be found not guilty, for us that was the lowest point of the whole episode,” Mr Brady said.

“One of the brightest, funniest, most lovable students was robbed from us and nobody was responsible for it.

“I frequently think about how Toyosi would’ve gone on. Yes, Toyosi was a great sportsman, but really, I think Toyosi’s star was dealing with people, he put people at ease and brought everyone into the conversation.

“The quietest, shyest people in his class felt comfortable with Toyosi, a rare talent when it came to working with people. I would’ve loved to see him back here as a teacher in our school.”

Samuel Opoku, Toyosi’s soccer coach, added: “Even in the games after, you could feel and see we lost a great person. It had an effect on the team, most of the people gave up football and some of the lads left for different teams.

“It was sad to go to the dressing room without seeing Toyosi cracking the jokes and having a laugh with everyone, it was very difficult. The world lost a great star, a great soccer player.”

Marú inár Measc, a four-part true crime documentary series on TG4, begins tonight, March 22, at 9.30pm.