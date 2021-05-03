Father-of-three charged with robbery of woman at ATM is told to stay out of Dublin city centre 

A FATHER-of-three has been ordered to obey a curfew and to stay out of Dublin city centre after he was charged with the robbery of a woman who was threatened at an ATM.

Stephen Clarke (32), from Brecan Close, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, appeared before Judge John Campbell at Dublin District Court today.

He made no reply when charged with a robbery at about 9.30pm on Saturday at Lower Abbey Street in the city centre.

There was an objection to bail and Garda Brian Gilligan cited the seriousness of the offence.

He told Judge Campbell it was alleged Mr Clarke “approached the victim from behind, while the victim was withdrawing money from the ATM”.

It was alleged he told her: “Give me money or a I’ll stick you”, and that he tried to grab her cash.

However, two plain clothes gardaí observed the incident and intervened, the court heard.

The garda agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that the accused lived with his family in Balbriggan and his address was known.

Pleading for bail, counsel said his client was on disability benefit, his family depended on him and he was not a flight risk. He could face a lengthy period in custody on remand if the case is to be heard in the circuit court, counsel submitted.

He was on medication for his bipolar condition and would abide by bail terms, the barrister said.

Mr Clarke also volunteered to abide by a curfew.

Judge Campbell set bail and following submissions from counsel, he decided not to require a cash lodgment from Mr Clarke, as that could cause others to suffer.

Mr Clarke was ordered to obey a 9pm to 8am curfew at his home, to stay out of central Dublin, to be contactable by mobile phone, remain sober, and to sign on daily at his local garda station.

The case was adjourned until June 8 next.



