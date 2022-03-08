Fast-track legislation to make sex-for-rent a criminal offence, says Dublin TD

Dublin TD Cian O'Callaghan has called for the bill making sex-for-rent a criminal offence to be fast-tracked through the Dail. Pic: Damien Eagers

A Dublin TD has urged the Government to fast-track legislation to make it a criminal offence for landlords to demand sex from tenants in exchange for rent.

Cian O’Callaghan, the Social Democrats Housing spokesperson, said a gap in the law means there is currently no criminal sanction for those who take advantage of vulnerable tenants in this way.

He said his Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 creates an offence of “requiring or accepting sex as a condition of accommodation”.

According to Deputy O’Callaghan, there have been reports of a minority of rogue landlords demanding sex from prospective tenants in lieu of rent.

“This shows the depraved depths of the housing crisis, where grossly exploitative landlords expect sexual favours in return for putting a roof over people’s heads,” he said.

“A chronic shortage of rental properties, and sky-high rents for the limited supply that exists, means manipulative people are stepping in to take advantage of desperate renters.”

The bill also creates a second offence for anyone, including publishers, who facilitates the requirement or acceptance of sex as a condition of accommodation.

Deputy O’Callaghan said the increased number of ads of this nature was “deeply concerning”, particularly as many had been placed on platforms mainly used by migrants, “who may be more vulnerable to abuse”.

“Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said he is eager to introduce legislation to stamp out the abuse of vulnerable tenants in this way.

“My legislation will do that and could be enacted very swiftly if the Government supports its passage through the Dáil,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“I am now calling on the Minster and the Government to fast-track this legislation so grossly exploitative landlords face the legal sanction they deserve.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said: “Minister Darragh O'Brien condemns in the strongest possible terms any instance where properties are offered for rent in return for sexual acts.

“The Government is totally committed to preventing and addressing sexual abuse and gender-based violence in all its forms.

“The Minister has sought advice from the Attorney General on this specific matter and, following receipt of that advice, has written to the Minister for Justice.

“The Government is currently considering the matter between the two departments as to the best legislative vehicle to deal with it. It is a complex area and we need to look at all potential elements involved.

“This includes assessing whether changes may be required to residential tenancies legislation or indeed through the introduction of criminal charges. It may be both.”