Family of five ‘forced to live in tent’ in Dublin as housing crisis deepens

Alan and Kellie Fitzpatrick with their children, Jack (10), Bobby (6), and Kasey (17) pictured in the tent. Photo: Colin Keegan

A young family has been living in a tent in west Dublin as they say the emergency accommodation offered them was not fit for habitation.

Alan Fitzpatrick, (37), his wife Kelly (30), their step-daughter Kasey (17) and their sons Jack (10) and Bobby (6), said they feel safer living in a tent pitched on a green space in the Shancastle housing estate in Clondalkin than spending another night in a north inner city hotel.

The family, who have lived in Shancastle their entire lives, were made homeless after their private landlord gave notice that he was moving back into the three-bedroom house where they have lived for the past 11 years.

The couple was given eight months notice to vacate and immediately notified South Dublin County Council (SDCC) that they would need alternative accommodation when their eviction came into force on August 26, according to Mr Fitzpatrick.

The family has been on a waiting list for social housing for the past 11 years yet as the deadline for their eviction loomed, the only offer of accommodation they received through the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) was a north inner city tourist hotel, he said.

However after spending three nights at the facility, which they said consisted of a single room with a small bathroom, two sets of bunk beds and a single bed, the family said they were better off living in a tent in their old neighbourhood.

They claim the hotel was dirty, infested with cockroaches and the only window to the room barely opened.

“We had no choice to stay there,” Kelly Fitzpatrick told Independent.ie

She claimed she developed a rash from insect bites, and that the family feared for their health and safety if they remained there.

They instead moved into the tent with just a briquette-burning barbeque as their only source of heat.

A large outdoor extension cord runs across the road from a neighbour’s home to provide them with electricity while kindly neighbours have been supplying them with sandwiches for subsistence and allowing them the use of their bathrooms to shower and use the toilet.

While their living situation is far from ideal, a number of neighbours sat around the makeshift fire pit in lawnchairs in a show of solidarity.

“All the neighbours are helping us,” Mrs Fitzpatrick said.

“At least we know we’re safe here,” she said.

But the stress of their precarious situation is taking a toll.

“Jack vomited all over the classroom due to stress,” she said of his first day back at school on Monday at the local national school.

Mr Fitzpatrick said they have been ringing the council and DRHE but have not had any response to their plight to date.

A spokesperson for SDCC said it could not comment on individual cases and referred press queries to the DRHE which issued the same response.

However the DRHE denied that the facility was not up to standard, stating: “The Facilities and Standards Team has inspected the premises referred to and has confirmed that there is a robust cleaning schedule in operation. Pest Control attended the service on 30/08/22 and the building complies with all control protocols. No evidence of cockroaches was identified.”

But in the meantime, the Fitzpatricks vowed to remain in the tent until they are offered what they believe is suitable accommodation.

“We’re going to stay here. I’m here 37 years. Their school is here, their friends are here. But we’re still getting no answers,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.