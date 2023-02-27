Dublin

Family concern as gardaí issue appeal to help find woman missing from her Dublin home

Close

Samantha was last seen on Friday, February 24.

Niamh McGovern

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38-year-old woman from Dublin.

Samantha Kelly is missing from her home in Dún Laoghaire of county Dublin since Friday, February 24. 

Ms Kelly is described as being 5ft and 6 inches tall with a medium build.

She has dark brown, shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.

It is not known what Ms Kelly was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí and Ms Kelly’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Samantha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

