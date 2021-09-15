‘Even one person can make a difference’ – campaigners gear up for Big Beach Clean in Dublin

Flossie Donnelly will be teaming up with the Big Blue Ocean Clean-up group this weekend at Clogherhead, Co Louth. Pic: Harriet Donnelly

Environmental campaigner Flossie Donnelly with some of the litter washed up on Dublin's beaches. Pic: Harriet Donnelly

A major effort to tackle litter along the Dublin coast will take place this weekend as part of a nationwide beach cleaning initiative.

Over 400 groups around the country have signed up for the Big Beach Clean 2021, which runs from September 17-19 to coincide with International Coastal Clean-up.

The annual event is organised by Clean Coasts, a charity programme run by An Taisce’s Environmental Educational Unit.

After taking a break in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, thousands of volunteers will gather around the country to remove marine litter, both along the coast and at its source.

Over 6,500 registered volunteers have also been asked to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project as part of the beach cleaning event.

This will involve filling in marine litter data cards so the type of rubbish collected can be documented and serve as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem.

Statistics have shown that over 70pc of plastic pollution affecting oceans comes from land-based actions.

In conjunction with the National Spring Clean programme, volunteers are requested to help prevent litter from entering waterways and seas by holding a clean-up – no matter how far from the coast they live.

Marine environmental campaigner Flossie Donnelly (14), from Sandycove, will be teaming up with the internationally renowned Big Blue Ocean Clean-up group this weekend at Clogherhead, Co Louth.

She told Independent.ie that the Big Beach Clean is a great way of encouraging more people to get involved in removing coastal litter.

“There are times when you think you are making a real difference because awareness is spreading,” she said.

“It’s amazing to see the numbers of people getting involved this weekend – everybody has to pull together to solve this problem and even one person can make a difference.”

The teenager, who founded the Flossie and the Beach Cleaners environmental group, said there is always a noticeable increase in coastal litter after a storm.

“The east coast is also where you mainly see people pollution,” she added.

More than 50 events, in partnership with sponsors Cully and Sully, will take place along the Dublin coastline this weekend, including a major clean-up of Bull Island on Friday morning.

Members of the Bull Island Action Group have been trying to establish the source of ‘retro rubbish’, some of it dating from the 1970s, washed up along the north Dublin coast.

Old Tayto crisp bags, washing up bottles and sweet wrappers are among the items being catalogued by the group.

Donal McGuirk, coordinator of Bull Island Action Group, said they were continuing to explore the possibility that some of this litter could have originated from a former landfill site in Bray.

The Big Beach Clean 2021 is being held on the same weekend as World Clean-up Day, which will see 20 million people in 180 countries taking part in initiatives to tackle litter.

To request details of Dublin beach clean events, email cleancoasts@eeu.antaisce.org