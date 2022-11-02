End of an era at the Fingal Independent: It was a pleasure to serve the people of fair Fingal

GAA was the backbone of the Fingal Independent sports section - and here's the great Bryan Cullen leading the Dubs to glory. Pic: Sportsfile

From the files of the Fingal Independent: Swords Celtic in the 1990s.

The front page of the last edition of the Fingal Independent.

THE end of an era, the final bell, the Fingal Independent was put to bed for the last time on October 26, after serving the people of North County Dublin since the mid 1880s.

Then part of the Drogheda Independent, the Fingal would go on to become a staple diet for those who loved their weekly news, a bit of sport and some gossip thrown in.

Times have changed, but sometimes history repeats itself and perhaps no more than the past week or so.

With a ban on evictions very much in the news in October 2022, a ban on evictions also made the news in this paper in February 1885, one of the first Balbriggan stories to be told.

The scene was indeed harrowing, but at the same time, inspirational.

On Drogheda Street lived an aged widow, Mrs White, who had resided in her little home since 1845.

On this day, word had broken that she was to be evicted. People came from Skerries, Lusk, Naul and elsewhere to stand with Mrs White.

Some kept a close eye on the train station. The landlord, Terence O’Neill was expected along with his ‘grippers’ but the people were ready for them.

Come the late evening, the stand had been a success.

O’Neill would go to court, claiming he was afraid the house would fall in on the poor woman. Others knew he wanted to up the rents.

A reporter from the newspaper attended the scene and described it with brutal honesty.

And so it was for decades to come that the Fingal Independent stood with the people, telling their stories, sharing their tears, reporting their joys and successes.

A glimpse of times past, the Fair Maid Festival from 1976.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A glimpse of times past, the Fair Maid Festival from 1976.

The heartbeat of the community is a phrase overused and tarnished at times, but the Fingal has been in that category constantly.

The Balbriggan Petty Sessions (the local court) provided great stories, as did the Balbriggan Town Commissioners and reports on such institutions kept people informed of happenings, long before the internet, websites and Facebook. The local paper is a building block of the community and no matter the format that takes, that must always be the end result.

The Fingal GAA section, thanks to Ken O’Dea and others, was a must and it developed and expanded as the decades moved on, the likes of Pat Rooney a real driving force.

And the Glebe had their moments too, all those reports safely stored for the future in the annals of the paper.

Identity, especially when it comes to Fingal, is huge. It is not a county, but a district within a county, but it has its own history, its own culture, its own language, drawn from Norse, and it has a right to stand equal with anywhere in this country.

In 1974, the decision was taken to make the Fingal a stand alone product in many ways. It had its own front page and endless stories inside, mixing with the content from the Drogheda Independent, a close bond that exists to this day.

Austin and Liz Kenny come to mind in the 1980s when it advanced further, before it swept forward in 1989 with the launch of a dedicated sports section for the first time. Everything from schools basketball to juvenile GAA and golf, a myriad of sports.

But maybe cricket stood out. Here was a sport transported through time , via the big houses and estates of Fingal, and what success stories we told. North County, Malahide, The Hills, Rush and others became the best in Ireland and we produced superheroes for the Irish and world game.

Swords Castle has been transformed down the years.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Swords Castle has been transformed down the years.

Offices included reporter Charlie Weston’s front room at the Green in Lusk before a move above Clarke’s on main street in Swords. Then it moved further down towards the castle and that was home for a lengthy period.

In terms of those that served the paper, the list is enormous but editors included Paul Murphy, Tony Connelly, Ciara Ryan, Hubert Murphy, Fergal Maddock and John Manning.

The advertising section was also served by a generation of people and Patricia Caffrey was a driving force in this over the last 20 years and more.

The stories told have always been varied and telling, but in many ways the heart of Mrs White that we mentioned at the start has remained rock solid in the team that progressed the paper over the last 135 plus years.

The Fingal always aimed to serve and inform, not to judge and demean, and we hope that people will remember the time when ‘the Fngal’ made them feel special, even for just one event, one moment that made them smile.

We say goodbye and thank you. It has been our pleasure to serve a place we love and always wlll, our Fair Fingal.