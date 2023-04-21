‘End of an era’ as 63 Ulster Bank branches closed their doors

Just before the shutters came down for good at 4:30pm today, Howard, a long-time customer of Ulster Bank made a final attempt to use the bank’s ATM outside.

But the 76-year-old Malahide resident was met with an ‘Out of Service’ notice on the screen shortly before staff bolted the door and bid ‘adieu’ to the branch on Malahide’s main street that has been a fixture in the north county Dublin seaside village for as long as he can remember.

Howard has been a customer of the bank for the past 22 years and is sad to see the branch and 62 others across Ireland close their doors for good today.

“I don’t like to see them closing down,” he told the Independent.ie.

Howard doesn’t own a computer and like many people, especially older customers, isn’t a fan of online banking.

“I just find it handy enough to go in and get what I want and do what I want to do,” he said.

Although he has another account at a competing bank, he worries that it too may close its doors or switch to online banking only.

“What would we do if then if they got rid of them?,” he asked.

And even before the bank closed, he said basic transactions, like requesting a statement of his account, became an ordeal.

“I asked for a statement and I was waiting two months,” he said.

“In between those two months I went back in asked ‘where is my statement and why has that machine gone because I could go in, put my card in and in one minute, get my statement. I think I had to go back in three times,” he said.

Standing outside the bank with a bucket in hand to raise funds for the local RNLI charity,, fellow Malahide resident and Ulster bank customer Dave Mehigan, (60), said he will also miss his local branch after being forced to switch banks since he became a customer in 2012.

Although it wasn’t a huge ordeal, given he had just one or two direct debits to sort out, he said: “I would have preferred to stay rather than have to switch.”

Local TD and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, who is from Malahide and was passing by the bank yesterday, said it’s a sad day for the bank and its staff.

“It’s a sad day for the village. Ulster Bank has been here for God knows how long in Malahide. I know a lot of the staff, I used to bank with them, I had my mortgage with them which is now transferred out. But I’m sad to see it. Great staff here and having choice for customers is an issue. And the transfer has been difficult as well, in fairness to Ulster Bank staff, who have helped as much as they can,” he said.

But unlike many rural towns and villages that may have just one bank “we’re fortunate enough in Malahide, we’ve got Permanent TSB and AIB and Bank of Ireland, but that’s not the case in every town around Ireland where they’re wholly dependent on it”, he said.

“I would know the staff (in Malahide) from being in and out of there for years and really good staff and I think we’ve got to really re-double our efforts to make sure that those who have had difficulties in transferring (are looked after). But the banks that remain are particularly cognisant of our seniors and the move towards online banking is fine for many, but not for all and that we still provide appropriate counter services and services for customers who need them.”

“My folks are of a senior age as well and I see it close hand some of the difficulties they have,” he added.

Local businesswoman Maureen Lee, owner of the Malahide Florist shop which is located directly across the street from the branch, said there is a “cohort of people who are older who have been here all their life, they find it a bit upsetting.”

“It’s sad to see some of the girls losing their jobs. They’re lovely girls, one of them was here earlier buying flowers for her friend who has lost her job. It’s sad to see that,” she said.

Local customers will also miss the branch which was located right in the ‘diamond’ on the main street which was handy for shoppers and people going to the local pubs and restaurants, she added.

“It’s sad to see them go. It’s a small village and it’s sad to see any business closing down. I don’t know how it will impact on the other banks (in the village). Well it’s the rural towns that are going to be affected because they might have a BOI or AIB but some of them only have Ulster. It’s never good news when a business closes down. They’ve been here 25 years, it’s the end of an era,” she said.

