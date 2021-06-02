Eight of the best outdoor dining spots to try in Dublin

For food lovers, June 7 can’t come quick enough. The joyous return of outdoor dining means freedom from the tyranny of endless meal-making at home. But the excitement isn’t just confined to the food; the atmosphere and acoustics of eating out have also been sorely missed.

However, it’s not quite service as usual from June 7, and there are some outdoor dining caveats to know. In many places, diners, who are limited to a group of six, will have to pay a deposit and there may also be a time limit. More of an issue is availability, and there’s no sugar coating the fact that bookings are at a premium.

Bearing that in mind, here are eight places in Dublin that should top anyone’s al fresco dining wish list this summer.

777

(Castle House, South Great George’s Street, Dublin 2)

Afuera at 777 on South Great George's Street

The combination of contemporary Mexican food and killer cocktails has made 777 one of the city’s hotspots. It’s now set to welcome diners to a brand new area leading out from the back of the restaurant. Afuera (meaning ‘outside’ in Spanish) at 777 is a spacious urban oasis sitting 50, with plants, an impressive sound system, colourful décor and a glass-finned roof. The Afeura menu, with snacks, small plates, sides and desserts, features all the 777 favourites - totopos (tortilla chips with guacamole, salsa tipica and salsa verde) and chiccarons (fried pork skin, Valentina hot sauce and chipotle pesto) – as well as a few new options. Drinks-wise, it’s impossible to go wrong with the house margarita from their cocktail menu.

Oliveto

(Haddington Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin)

Outdoor seating at Oliveto in Dún Laoghaire

We do like to be beside the seaside, especially when it’s a trip to Oliveto, the restaurant at Haddington House, which offers stunning views across Dublin Bay. The food is equally pleasing, mixing local, seasonal ingredients with quality Italian products. Oliveto is open for garden service from June 7 with a shortened menu from Monday to Thursday evenings which includes snacks like arancini, starters including San Marzano tomato with house ricotta, fresh basil and grilled sourdough, and wood-fired pizzas which are made with a 48-hour fermented dough. From Friday to Sunday, a dedicated menu coming direct from Oliveto’s garden kitchen is on offer, with a focus on flatbreads, salads and sides. Dishes here include wood-fired root veg salad, with Gold River Farm leaves, caesar dressing and pangrattato, and loaded wood-fired roasties topped with spicy sausage ragu.

Bang

(Merrion Row, Dublin 2)

Work continues on the outdoor space near Bang on Merrion Row

The pedestrianisation of Merrion Row to boost outdoor dining opens up lots of possibilities this summer, including Bang Restaurant and Wine Bar, which opens from June 10 with a fresh new outdoor menu, and a new wine and summer cocktail list. The emphasis is on seasonal, quality Irish ingredients with starters including crab salad, summer tomato salad and basil oil, and pea soup with lovage and crème fraiche. Mains include suckling pig, charred hispi cabbage, pickled mustard jus, and roast hake with summer courgette, lardo and black olive. Savour a taste of summer with the dessert options which include strawberry, mascarpone and set coconut with caramelised white chocolate crumb.

Shouk

(Drumcondra Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9)

Outdoor dining area at Shouk restaurant in Drumcondra

A favourite with northsiders, Shouk’s excellent Middle Eastern food and friendly vibe have garnered lots of fans. Mezze platters (whole roasted cauliflower covered with tahini and tomato salsa is a must-order), shawarma and a variety of hummus dishes are menu highlights. Shouk now has a new festival stretch tent covering the courtyard, which can sit 60 people comfortably with social distancing. The dining room, attached to the courtyard, has glass windows that open up and a retractable roof, and this space will also function as an outdoor room sitting about 25 people. Reopening specials include flame-grilled whole seabass, and a few new additions to the cocktail menu.

The Winding Stair

(Ormond Quay Lower, north city, Dublin 1)

The outdoor terrace at The Winding Stair on Lower Ormond Quay

The Winding Stair is making a welcome comeback, with outdoor dining available on a terrace overlooking the Liffey. Access is through a secret door on the first floor of the restaurant and the menu is a collaborative effort made up of the greatest hits from The Winding Stair and sister restaurant The Legal Eagle – think roasted bone barrow with braised oxtail and Gaelic escargots; pork scratchings with smoked oyster mayo, and steamed east coast cockles; Connemara rope mussels and Clogherhead crab with chips and seaweed aioli; as well as chocolate and stout mousse with peanut praline and raspberries. The terrace opens at 4pm on June 10 and will be serving lunch at weekends and dinners from Thursday to Sunday, but they hope to expand upon these opening times soon.

The Shelbourne

(St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2)

Champagne Terrace at The Shelbourne Hotel

For outdoor socialising with a touch of grandeur, it’s difficult to beat The Shelbourne Hotel and its Champagne Terrace, a partnership with Laurent-Perrier. The drinks menu features a selection of different ‘Pinktails’ to choose from, as well as Laurent Perrier by the glass or bottle. Head chef Garry Hughes has created a menu to match, with sweet and savoury options on offer, including a mini seafood tower, a charcuterie sharing board and dainty desserts such as half a dozen chocolate dipped strawberries, and a patisserie selection which includes elderflower panna cotta with rhubarb jelly, poached rhubarb, crème Anglaise and sable Breton.

Locks

(Windsor Terrace, Portobello, Dublin 8)

Locks restaurant in Portobello

Perched on the banks of the Grand Canal, Locks is an idyllic place to dine and watch the world go by. The neighbourhood restaurant is planning to open on June 10 with expanded outdoor seating including seven covered tables close to heaters – which can be reserved in advance – and four uncovered tables for walk-ins. It’s all about modern, seasonal and flavour-focused food here with chef team Paul McNamara and Connor O’Dowd at the helm. Although the menu hasn’t been finalised yet, Locks confirm it will be a la carte and to suit outdoor dining. It will open on Thursday from 5-8.30pm; Friday and Saturday from 12.30- 8.30pm and Sunday from 12-6pm.

The Eatyard Motel

(South Quarter, Airside Retail Park, Crowscastle, Swords, Co Dublin)

The Eatyard Motel at Jam Park in Swords

Popping up in Jam Park, Swords, the Eatyard Motel is a new rooftop dining experience brought to you by the people behind Beatyard, The Big Grill and The Wine and Cheese Festival. On the food front, there are six to eight rotating street food vendors, including vegan delights The Saucy Cow and toasted sandwich awesomeness from Griolladh, as well as hot BBQ from Fowl Play, every Thursday to Sunday from June 10. You can also expect cocktails, quizzes, bingo, outdoor games, background DJs and special Motel events including a Pride Weekender on June 25-26, a Mojito Day and an Ice-Cream Day.



