E-bike cyclist (20s) seriously injured after collision with lorry in Dublin

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

A cyclist has been seriously injured after his e-bike was in collision with a lorry in Dublin this morning.

The incident happened on the outbound lane of the N81 between the junctions of Cheeverstown road and Fortunestown Road in Tallaght at around 6.15am.

The cyclist, who was aged in his 20s, and suffered serious injured was rushed by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital.

The driver of the lorry did not require hospital treatment.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dash cam, from the location of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

