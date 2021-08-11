Dubs splash out on ‘big ticket’ items as retail spending increases 

Shoppers on Dublin's Grafton Street as retail reopened in May

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions has contributed to a modest increase in retail spending in Dublin, new figures reveal.

The latest MasterCard SpendingPulse report, which was produced on behalf of Dublin’s four local authorities, shows that total retail spending for Quarter 2 of 2021 increased by 5.1pc.

The main trends were in ‘bricks-and-mortar’ retail outlets, with quarter-on-quarter expenditure in ‘discretionary’ (eg clothes) and ‘entertainment’ (eg hotels, restaurants and bars) expanding by 61pc and 21.3pc respectively. However, this growth was from historically low bases.

Growth in household goods expenditure – the likes of furniture, electronics and hardware – was described as “exceptionally strong”, rising by 20.6pc quarter-on-quarter.

The report said this was significant as it underlined the continued confidence of Dublin consumers to splash out on ‘big ticket’ items, despite increased opportunities to spend elsewhere in the economy.

eCommerce, which surged during the pandemic, fell back by 2.6pc on the previous quarter in what is likely a signal of a modest migration back towards traditional retail spending.

On a year-on-year basis, growth of 17.1pc was recorded in Dublin retail spending, although the report points out that domestic economy was “at its lowest ebb” during the same quarter in 2020.

Again, the substantial expansion was mainly driven by household goods (up 77.6pc), entertainment (up 75.2pc) and discretionary (up 53.4pc) spending.

A swifter recovery was recorded nationally than in Dublin, mainly driven by discretionary spending growth.

There was also increased spending by overseas tourists in Dublin for the second quarter of 2021, with growth of 25.6pc (quarter-on-quarter) and 184.4pc (year-on-year).

Strong rebounds were recorded in year-on-year spending by tourists from the UK (up 158.2pc), France (up 123.4pc) and Germany (up 58.9pc).

Michael McNamara, Global Head of SpendingPulse, MasterCard, said the positive growth rates for overall sales had been expected in the context of last year’s Covid-related restrictions.

“From a sector perspective, we are seeing spending rebalance with a return to the discretionary sector that was largely shut down over the past year,” he added.