Dublin’s New Year Festival gigs cancelled over Covid concerns

Gavin James was among the acts due to play at this year's festival. Pic: Arthur Carron

This year’s Dublin New Year Festival has been cancelled due to concerns over rising Covid-19 levels.

After a dearth of live entertainment throughout 2020 and 2021, the highly anticipated Fáilte Ireland event was to feature a line-up of top Irish music acts over two days at Dublin Castle.

Hudson Taylor, Róisín O and Fia Moon were on the bill for a matinee show on New Year’s Eve, with Ryan Sheridan and Picture This performing at the main countdown concert to ring in 2022. Tickets for both shows were sold out.

An additional concert was planned for the afternoon of New Year’s Day, featuring Kila, Beoga, Cairde, The Scratch, Chewie and The Deadlians.

Later that evening, Gavin James, supported by True Tides, Erica-Cody and Brad Heidi, had been due to take to the stage.

The 2020 New Year’s Eve festival was also cancelled due to the pandemic. It had been hoped this year’s event would have provided a much-needed boost for tourism and the live entertainment sector.

In a Twitter post, Failte Ireland said NYF Dublin would not go ahead following the Government’s announcement of new public health measures.

The decision to cancel had been taken with Dublin City Council and event partners. It added that ticket holders would be contacted in the coming days and will receive a full refund.

The cancellation of the concerts was met with disappointment and frustration on social media.

One tweet said: “I don’t understand – it’s in accordance with the new public health measures announced. It’s outside, with less than 5,000 in attendance. This doesn’t make sense.”

Others described the decision to cancel the festival as “bizarre” and “a joke”.