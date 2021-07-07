Dublin’s local authorities struggle to find new contractor to operate dog pound services 

Dublin’s local authorities are struggling to find a new contractor to operate dog pound services after turning down several tender submissions, it has been revealed.

Dublin City Council recently invited tenders for the provision of a dog shelter service after deciding not to renew its contract with Ashton Dog Pound as it no longer uses the facility.

All four local authorities in Dublin have come under pressure to review arrangements with the pound after it was at the centre of animal welfare concerns last year, which led to a garda investigation.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that this investigation is ongoing and a file has been submitted to the DPP.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said: “A small number of tenders were received. However, having completed the compliance check and evaluation process, none of these tenders have been awarded the contract.

“Dublin City Council is continuing to work to bring about a long-term solution for the provision of care and shelter for lost, abandoned, surrendered or seized dogs from the city.

"In the meantime, the city council is actively working with organisations who are in a position – in the short to medium-term – to care for and provide suitable shelter for dogs from the city.”

Fingal County Council also confirmed that its procurement process for a dog pound service had been concluded, with no successful tenderer identified.

“Fingal County Council are now considering their options in relation to this,” a spokesperson said.

In response to a motion from Cllr Shay Brennan (FF), Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said that in line with public procurement guidelines, it had recently carried out a tender process for the provision of a dog pound and warden service.

However, it found that none of the tenders submitted met its requirements.

Services would continue to be provided by Ashton Pound “on a month-by-month basis”, according to the council.

South Dublin County Council has also been contacted for comment. On its website, it states that all stray and surrendered dogs are brought to Ashton Pound.