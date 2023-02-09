Dublin’s iconic Pen Corner store transforming into vintage clothing shop

The iconic Pen Corner on College Green will be taken over by vintage clothing store, Tola Designer

The iconic Pen Corner store on Dublin’s College Green is transforming into a vintage clothing shop.

Tola Vintage design have announced on Instagram they will be taking over the landmark building that was once a much-loved stationary store.

Pierce Brosnan, Elvis Costello and Kurt Cobain were among the famous names to drop into the store, which opened as a family business in 1927 before closing last year.

Tola has previously welcomed celebrities like Ariana Grande into their Temple Bar location.

This week, Tola Vintage said: “We have been working on something very exciting. We will be opening a new store very soon on College Green. The Pen Corner store is so iconic, and we can’t even believe we will be in this location.

“We have been working every day on this for six weeks and hopefully opening very soon. Follow for all the updates and check out the fun we are having making it ours.”

Although people were delighted with the announcement, there have been requests for the sign of the original store to stay.

One person said: “Will the original Pen Corner signs remain? It’s so iconic it’d be sad to see it go.”

Another added: “Congratulations!!! Please keep the old signage, thank you, see you soon.”

A third commented: “Please keep the original signs up, it’d be such a pity to lose them.”

Tola Vintage is a trend-led vintage store based in Temple Bar, specialising in 80s and 90s vintage pieces.

They rework some clothing to make them more wearable and current and source their items from all over the world to get the rarest unique pieces.

The new store will be called Tola Designer rather than Tola Vintage, which could see more high-end pieces on the shelves. A date for the opening is yet to be confirmed.