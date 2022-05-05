Dublin’s Capel Street to be vehicle-free from May 20

The changes to Capel Street last summer proved hugely popular with the public. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Dublin City Council has announced that private vehicles will no longer be permitted to drive down Capel Street from May 20.

In a post shared on social media this evening, the council wrote: “We are delighted to announce that the traffic-free proposals for Capel Street will be implemented from Friday 20th May.”

It comes as plans to pedestrianise the busy retail and night-life route were given the green light after a public consultation found overwhelming support for the proposal.

From May 20, the scheme will make it the longest pedestrianised street in Dublin – ahead of Grafton Street and Henry Street.

The most recent consultation on the traffic-free initiative received 1,766 submissions, of which 91pc were in favour of the proposal.

Meanwhile, councillors on the central area committee unanimously endorsed the proposal at the end of April.

Under the plan, cars will be banned from most of Capel Street – from Parnell Street as far as the junction with Strand Street – but deliveries will be facilitated between 6am and 11am, with access for emergency vehicles at all times.

A small section of Capel Street, from Strand Street to the quays, will remain open to traffic. All parking spaces on the street are to be removed, while access for cyclists will be maintained.

Two large car-free zones will be bisected by the Luas line between Abbey Street Upper and St Mary’s Abbey, with a new arrangement to allow traffic to travel in an east-west direction along the tracks for a short distance.

A car-free pilot project last summer, which operated on weekend evenings for 17 weeks, was extended on three occasions due to its popularity.

Local Green Party Councillor Janet Horner said she hopes the plan will be transformative for the area.

"It’s a really brilliant project for the area and it will bring the street back to life and make it a thriving street again,” she said.

"Last summer we were only able to do it in the evenings and at the weekends, so it was kind of a limited trial, but now we’ll be able to see what the impact on the entire street is. So, there will be a little bit of being able to see how it works and hopefully tweaking it if issues arise.

"But we do anticipate that it will be really positive for bringing people into the street and making it a safer, more comfortable experience. Certainly, at the moment it can be a very noisy and dangerous street, particularly if you’ve got kids or you’re trying to navigate what can be quite small pavements as well.”