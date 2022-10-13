Dublin’s ‘Bicycle Heroes’ want to see lock rental schemes and slow cycle lanes introduced in city

Dart stations with rentable bike locks and coloured lanes for faster and slower cyclists are among the ideas children would like to see brought in for Dublin.

Forty Bicycle Heroes, 5th class children from Scoil Eoin, Kilbarrack, and 3rd years from Loreto College, Crumlin, were asked to create solutions to help increase cycling uptake in the city.

The youngsters presented their ideas to the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, and other decisions makers in Dublin City Hall today.

Councillor Donna Cooney, who manages the Dublin Bicycle Heroes Project, said: “The kids want to see bicycle hubs along routes to help deal with punctures.

“They could also provide shelter from the rain. It could be a fix-it type container where people can wheel their bikes in.

“They want to see biodiversity, with lots of trees and flowers being planted. Not just boulders on the roads.

“Coloured cycle lanes for faster and slower cyclists, similar to swimming pools, was another top idea.

“They believe we need to be able to rent bike locks at Dart stations. Locks are expensive so it would be great if they were readily available to rent.

“Children are now empowered by presenting ideas to decision makers so they can influence the designs for their own futures,” she added. “They’ve already started doing up posters that say ‘Leave Your Car Behind’.”

Whatsapp Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy listening to the ideas at City Hall

The Bicycle Heroes project is supported by EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative from the European Institute of Innovation & Technology.

The children’s design ideas were initially focused on their own routes as well as into Trinity College.

“Trinity is pleased to see so many clever and innovative ideas from the children for travelling from their school to our campus,” said Martina Mullin of Trinity College.

“Trinity has 1pc car use. We're delighted to see children question how public space in Dublin can be allocated to support health, biodiversity and the climate.”

Nearly ten thousand children have taken part in the problem-solving phase of the program across the EU.

Niamh Ní Cholmain, from the school mobility program in Dublin City Council said: “This project has helped Dublin City Council to get ideas from students on the design, development and evaluation of their School Zones and Safe Routes to School treatments.

“Children who become Bicycle Heroes promote safer and more respectful driver behaviour within their families and communities.”