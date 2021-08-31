Dubliners want to see ‘big, visionary change’ for the city, says Panti Bar owner

Rory O'Neill, owner of Panti Bar on Capel Street, said the pedestrianisation trial has been a huge success. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Dubliners enjoying the outdoor space on Capel Street during last week's good weather. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The owner of Panti Bar has claimed that “a majority” of Dubliners want to see Capel Street pedestrianised on a permanent basis.

A pilot scheme to make Capel Street and Parliament Street traffic-free on weekend evenings, which came into effect on June 6, was due to expire at the end of this month.

However, following public pressure and an intervention from the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, the initiative has now been extended until September 26 to allow for further discussion.

A three-week non-statutory consultation process on the future status of the two streets is now under way. Dublin City Council said it was seeking public feedback on the traffic-free weekend evenings and was exploring further options for both streets.

The local authority added it would be consulting with all key stakeholders, including the emergency services and disability groups. A report outlining the preferred option will then be forwarded to elected members for consideration.

Panti Bar owner Rory O’Neill, who goes by the stage name Panti Bliss, said the pedestrianisation scheme had been “fantastic” for the street and the community.

“It has transformed the whole area and people’s experience of it,” he told Independent.ie. “It has been a huge success and has been undeniably popular.

“The vast majority of Dubliners want big, visionary, fundamental change – in this case, full pedestrianisation.”

O’Neill said the only issue had been people lingering in the area after hospitality businesses closed on Saturday nights. However, he believes this only happens because late bars and nightclubs are still closed under current restrictions.

“This issue will instantly disappear as soon as young people have places to go, dance and be young,” he said.

Hugh Hourican, owner of the Boar’s Head pub, said the traffic-free initiative had given Capel Street “a complete facelift” and “changed the dynamic” of the area.

“Even though the street is only traffic-free on weekend evenings, it had the effect of bringing new customers into the area, which has even boosted mid-week trade for businesses,” he said.

“This was once a dark street but it is now a vibrant part of the city on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.”

Mr Hourican said outdoor hospitality on the street had been “extremely well managed” and he felt the area had been adequately policed.

In his latest submission to Dublin City Council, he has called for the weekend scheme to be extended on a permanent basis but has proposed that Capel Street be pedestrianised all day on Sundays.

He added that hospitality businesses would not have survived without outdoor dining due to social distancing requirements.

“People are still cautious about going indoors so they will choose to stay outside if given the choice,” he said.