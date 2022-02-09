Dubliners urged to end ‘toxic’ relationship with plastic this Valentine’s Day

Packaging from the 1970s which was recently found washed-up on a Dublin beach

Dubliners are being urged to end their “toxic” relationship with plastic this Valentine’s Day as part of a new environmental awareness campaign.

Throughout February, Clean Coasts, run by An Taisce, is asking people to consider “breaking up” with things that may not be benefitting the environment, such as single-use plastics.

The organisation has called on the public to ditch any items they think they can’t live without and instead find “new, more sustainable alternatives” to love.

The Bull Island Action Group, whose volunteers have been tackling litter and plastic pollution on Dollymount beach for 20 years, has been using social media to highlight the problem of “retro rubbish”.

To illustrate how long plastic lasts, the group shared images of old bottles, crisp bags, packaging and sweet wrappers – some of it dating from the early 1970s – found washed up along the Dublin coast.

Clean Coasts say the key message is that plastic can take hundreds of years to biodegrade and poses a risk to marine life.

Recent statistics show that Ireland is the number one plastic waste producer in the EU and has the fourth lowest recycling rate.

Speaking about the campaign, Sinead McCoy of Clean Coasts said: “Once again, we’re asking people to stop and think how they are using plastic and educate themselves about its impact.

“If we continue with plastic as a single-use item, we will create immense waste issues and high demands on our natural environment.

“We now need, more than ever before, to discover ways to move away from the overly convenient individually packaged lifestyle we have adopted and find a way to break up with single-use plastic.”

The latest initiative will run in tandem with the Think Before You Flush public awareness campaign, which aims to tackle the issue of sanitary waste products being disposed of incorrectly.

Thousands of wet wipes, cotton buds and other unsuitable items are flushed down the toilet every day, leading to blockages in the sewage system and causing pollution in rivers, the sea and on beaches, according to Clean Coasts and Irish Water.