Dubliners could vote on directly elected mayor by next June

Dubliners may be voting on whether or not they want a directly elected Mayor by next June.

The vote is expected to be held on the same day as the local and European elections next year between June 6th and 9th 2024.

Cabinet has agreed to refer the report of the Citizen’s Assembly on local government in Dublin to the Oireachtas joint committee on housing for consideration.

The Dublin Citizens’ Assembly was established in February 2022 to examine proposals for the type of directly-elected mayor and local government best suited for Dublin. The Assembly met on five occasions between April and October and produced a report on its recommendations.

The Oireachtas committee will now give advice on the wording of a plebiscite and its recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly report.

The Assembly had 80 members, including an independent Chairperson, 67 randomly-selected members of the public living in Dublin City and County, and 12 Councillors selected from across the four local authorities.

The Dublin Citizens’ Assembly has recommended a range of powers to be transferred to the new mayor including housing, homelessness, planning, transport, healthcare, childcare and more, which should be transferred to the directly elected mayor within five years of establishment.

The Assembly recommendations also include transferring power for Further, Higher Education and Skills to the directly-elected Mayor and local government between five and 10 years following the establishment of the mayor’s office.

The term of office is recommended to be five years with a two-term limit.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe welcomed the indication from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that Dubliners will be asked next year whether they want a directly elected mayor.

“I understand that such a vote could be held on the same day as the local and European elections in June of next year, which I welcome,” said Deputy McAuliffe.

"Dubliners are increasingly becoming frustrated that when it comes to major decisions impacting on their lives in their city, they find that those for whom they voted for, do not have the power to make or rescind a decision.''

The former Lord Mayor said a directly elected mayor “would enable the people of Dublin to have a greater say over how services and infrastructure are delivered and how the city develops.

“Not only would it provide strong, decisive leadership but also bring forward accountability.”