Dubliners can pick up a free crepe for Pancake Tuesday – just not if you’re in Liffey Valley

Pick up a free crepe from Gino's Gelato between 9am and 12pm on Pancake Tuesday

It’s Pancake Tuesday tomorrow, and Dubliners across the city are being offered free crêpes – but anyone looking for some pre-Lenten indulgence in Liffey Valley will unfortunately lose out.

The offer is part of a nationwide promotion by Gino’s Gelato, which has 13 branches in the capital, including Grafton Street, Henry Street, South Great George’s Street, Dundrum, Blanchardstown, Tallaght, Swords and Howth.

Unfortunately, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is the only branch not offering free crêpes tomorrow.

Why? Independent.ie can confirm this is not a deliberate snub of west Dublin customers, but simply down to the fact there is no crepe-making machine there.

At all other branches, Gino’s Gelato is offering free sugar and lemon or Nutella crêpes, available from 9am to 12 noon.

Outside these hours, the full range of crêpes will be available to purchase, including the chain’s favourites such as the chocolate Oreo and Gino’s special – Nutella, sliced banana and chopped strawberries.

Most of us don’t know – or care – about what differentiates a crêpe from a pancake. For the record, the main difference is that pancake batter contains a raising agent, such as baking power or bicarbonate of soda, and a crêpe doesn’t.

This means pancakes are thicker and fluffier, while a crêpe – a European take on their traditional American-style cousins – is thin and flat.

The history of Pancake Tuesday – also known as Shrove Tuesday – has its roots in the fasting and abstinence tradition of Lent. There was once strict adherence to the rules, with meat banned and most Irish families only eating one small meal per day.

On the day before Ash Wednesday, households would have to use up all their rich foods, including eggs and milk, resulting in the pancake tradition still marked in Ireland and the UK today.

In South America, Pancake Tuesday is called Mardi Gras – or ‘Fat Tuesday’ – which has the same religious origins.