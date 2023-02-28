Dubliner told he’d never move again after serious spinal-cord injury back on the ski slopes

A Dubliner who was told he’d never move again after a serious spinal-cord injury, is back on the ski slopes.

Matthew Murphy, from Skerries, is described as a free spirit who loves adventure and new experiences.

Around a year and a half ago, he suffered a serious spinal-cord injury in Mexico when he was on a boat tour off the coast of Cancun.

He dived into the water and hit a shallow sandbank which has left him with limited function in his arms, no control of his triceps, hands or lower body.

Since the incident, his friends have set up a fundraiser to get him the medical care he needs to get back on his feet. The “tears are still there”, but “things have changed massively”, one friend said.

“The progress is slow but it’s there, it’s visual, it’s measurable. He’s been over in a Neuroworx facility in Salt Lake City for around five weeks,” Paddy MacGabhann, one of the organisers of the fundraiser, said.

Matthew has been attending the Neuroworx facility in the US

Matthew has been attending the Neuroworx facility in the US

“They did a stamina test on him and since the first week, it has increased by 75pc. He’s nearly self-transferring, moving himself between the bed and the wheelchair.

“This was something he was told he’d never be able to do by himself, and he’s nearly there. His biceps and core muscles have increased significantly in strength and he’s getting some functionality back in his triceps, which is amazing.

“We’re seeing all this progress and it’s really uplifting to Matthew. It’s giving him, his family and his friends motivation.

“Of course, it is tough. The feelings and emotions are there, so it’s nice to have such a strong support group.

“We’re all going through it together with Matthew. We have people there for us to talk to and let the tears and emotions come out, the tears are there,” he added.

Matthew is currently in Utah with the funds that his friends, family and the wider community of Skerries have raised to help him with the care he needs.

He had the chance to experience the slopes again on his wheelchair but there is hope he’ll be able to go down solo some day in the future.

“When stuff like this happens you get this appreciation of humanity and care between yourself, your friends and community. It’s reassuring to know people do care,” Paddy said.

“This seemed like the end of the world to us and Matthew, but to see everyone come together and support us has been incredible. We have become closer and have a newfound appreciation for each other.

Matthew, who suffered a severe spinal injury on holidays 18 months ago, with his pals in Utah

Matthew, who suffered a severe spinal injury on holidays 18 months ago, with his pals in Utah

“We’ve done loads of fundraisers; people want to be there for Matthew, and we make it fun.

“We’ve had karaoke nights, a trad night in the Celt, there’s so many people coming together for Matthew. We put smiles on each other’s faces, without that, the whole situation would be more dark.

“Matthew has goals to get back walking, dancing and enjoying life again like he was prior to the accident. We thought it’d be better for him to go to the States to get treatment. Neuroworx is really great, he’ll finish up there in two weeks.

“After that, he’ll be going to Chicago to the Shirley Ryan facility which has a high focus for spinal injuries. They’ve a lot of connections to potential clinical trials and progressive therapies.

“He has an assessment there in mid-March. I believe there’s another facility in Indianapolis that Matthew will have a look at for a few weeks too.”