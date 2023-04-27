Dubliner to walk 10,000 steps barefoot in aid of ‘Butterfly Skin’ charity

DEBRA Ireland CEO Jimmy Fearon, from Dundrum, will walk 10,000 steps barefoot as part of the charity's Kerry Challenge

A Dubliner is planning to walk 10,000 steps barefoot while “in constant pain” to help raise money for charity.

DEBRA Ireland chief executive, Jimmy Fearon, from Dundrum, will follow in the footsteps of people living with an excruciatingly painful skin disease by hiking over rocks and stones in his bare feet.

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), also known as ‘Butterfly Skin’, is a rare and incurable disease which causes the skin to break out in painful blisters at the slightest touch.

The charity CEO is taking part in his charity’s annual Kerry Challenge fundraiser next month.

“Epidermolysis Bullosa is a terrible disease which has a profound effect, not only on those diagnosed, but on their families and carers as well,” Mr Fearon said.

“People with EB live with constant pain as a result of blisters. There is no cure at present and in many cases, people cannot walk because of sores on their feet.”

Along with 120 participants, he will trek mountain paths and forest trails along the Dingle Peninsula in aid of the charity, which supports around 300 people in Ireland who suffer with EB.

However, unlike his fellow fundraisers, Mr Fearon will not be wearing shoes or socks during his challenge. By walking barefoot, he hopes to raise awareness of the disease.

“It is hard to imagine what it must be like to live in constant pain,” he said. “By not wearing any shoes or socks during the Kerry Challenge, I hope to walk in the footsteps of people living with the disease.

“DEBRA Ireland relies heavily on the public’s support to fund projects that not only alleviate the strain and suffering people with EB and their carers endure on a day-to-day basis, but also to help find a cure for the disease.”

He will walk 10,000 steps of the route barefoot over the course of the three-day challenge, which takes place from May 19 to 21.

The money raised will help DEBRA Ireland provide families living with EB with anti-bacterial silk socks, therapeutic cot sheets and pillowcases, in addition to books and feeling cards to help children with the condition process their emotions.

The charity also funds counselling sessions for adults with EB, play therapy for children, home visits, home adaptations and specialised EB training for nurses and medical staff.

Public donations also help DEBRA Ireland sponsor scientists who are carrying out vital research into finding a cure for the genetic disease.

Although no more space is left for participants on this year’s Kerry Challenge, donations can still be made online to Jimmy Fearon’s Kerry Challenge here.