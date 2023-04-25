Dubliner to climb UK’s three highest peaks in just 24 hours in memory of his dad

Oisín Stack, from Walkinstown, is taking on the three peak challenge this weekend

A Dublin man is planning to climb the UK’s three highest peaks in just 24 hours in memory of his dad, who died by suicide.

Oisín Stack will be taking on Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales on Saturday, April 29. All money raised will be donated to Pieta House.

It should take him five hours to trek Ben Nevis, then a six-hour drive, four hours to climb up and down Scafell Pike, then a five-hour drive to Snowdon which should take four hours to complete.

Oisín told Independent.ie: “I picked Pieta because most years me and my mam do Darkness into Light. In 2006, my dad took his own life, so he came to mind when I thought about doing it. I want to raise a bit of money for them.

“I’m climbing three mountains. Ben Nevis is the highest one, I’ll be starting with it. It’ll probably be the toughest one. The others should be a bit better, it’ll probably be the coldest in Scotland.”

The total walking distance is 37kms (23 miles) and the total ascent is 3,064 metres (10,052ft). The total driving distance is 462 miles.

The Walkinstown man added: “I’m going to be fairly wrecked, but one of my friend’s dads will be driving me between places so I might get a bit of a kip in the car in between.

Oisín and his mother take part in the Darkness into Light event each year

“I haven’t done any specific training for it but I’ve hiked around Dublin and Wicklow, I’d be fairly fit anyway. I’m fairly confident I’ll get through it.”

Mr Stack is hoping to do the Darkness Into Light 2023 challenge next week too. The walk will take place at 4.15am on the morning of Saturday, May 6.

There are now over 200 official walks for Darkness Into Light across 15 countries, spanning five continents.

Pieta was founded in Dublin in 2006 and was established to provide free, accessible support to people affected by suicide and self-harm.

Pieta now has over 20 centres nationwide with over 300 staff and offers a variety of supports to people impacted by suicide and self-harm, completely free of charge.

You can still register at www.darknessintolight.ie for the event, and you can also donate to Oisín’s Go Fund Me here.