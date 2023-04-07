Dubliner names new café Mimi’s in memory of his 14-year-old sister who died from cancer

Owner Nate Seligman with employee Matt at the launch of Mimi's Café in Dublin

A Dublin man has named his new Westmoreland Street café in memory of his 14-year-old sister who died from cancer.

Nate Seligman (25) lost his sister Mia in December 2021 after she was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive bone cancer called osteosarcoma just months earlier.

Recently, Nate had the opportunity to open his very own café in Dublin city centre, and there was only one name for his new business.

“Mimi’s Coffee is named after my younger sister who passed away last year. Her name was Mia, but I always called her Mimi,” Nate said.

“She was only 14 so it obviously affected everyone around us, but it’s a name I decided to go with because I want to honour my sister and do right by her.

“She loved pink. Our logo of the dog is our dog Nova and Mia loved her to bits.

“Growing up, Mia had a lot of anxiety. But when she started going to Newpark School, she started to make friends. She became mad chatty, started dance classes, loved K-pop too.

“She was a fantastic girl, one of the best you’d ever meet in your life. I’m nine years older than Mia. As an older sibling, you want to spoil them,” he added.

Owner Nate Seligman outside Mimi's café on Westmoreland Street

Mia was a vibrant, caring and creative person who was actively involved in drama and her school’s student council, as well as being one of the main instigators of student wellbeing.

She did so much in such a short time and Nate is doing everything he can to keep her spirit alive.

“We found out about Mia’s cancer on August 25, on my father's birthday and she passed away on December 11, three days after my birthday,” he said.

“She loved pastries and used to love when I’d take her out to one of our local coffee places for a hot chocolate.

“That’s one of the reasons why we’re doing signature hot chocolate, like Kinder Bueno hot chocolate, Oreo hot chocolate.

“If you bring us any type of chocolate, we can make it into hot chocolate. The café is through the front entrance of the Pillar Bar, facing the Westmoreland Street Luas stop.

“All coffees are €3, if you want an alternative milk, extra shot or any of those things, there is a small additional charge.

“We’re looking at getting prices down as cheap as possible,” Nate added.