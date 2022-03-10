Dubliner Cathal McNally in top ten at World’s Strongest Firefighter competition run by Arnold Schwarzenegger

Dublin firefighter Cathal said he found the sandbag carry the most difficult event

Cathal competes in the sled pull at the World Strongest Firefighter competition

Cathal (centre) carries the Irish flag on stage at the event

A Dubliner has finished in the top ten at the World’s Strongest Firefighter competition run by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the US.

More than 20,000 competitors participated in 60 events as part of the Arnold Sports Festival 2022, held in Columbus, Ohio, last weekend.

Dublin firefighter Cathal McNally (30), who is attached to A Watch in Swords, was one of only 16 athletes selected to compete in the World’s Strongest Firefighter category, where he finished ninth.

Over 400 firefighters applied to take part, which involved meeting certain performance criteria and a video submission. The event came about as a result of the 2018 California wildfires.

Hollywood star Schwarzenegger, a former state governor, had visited crews battling the blaze and was so impressed by their efforts he introduced a special category for firefighters the following year.

Cathal, who has been with Dublin Fire Brigade for five years, said fitness had always been a big part of his life, but he only started Strongman training during lockdown.

He described the opportunity to compete in the competition as “once in a lifetime stuff”.

Competitors were set four gruelling tasks, including a 250lb log press, a 250lb sandbag carry, a 525lb dead lift and 550lb arm-over-arm sled pull.

Cathal found the sandbag carry section the most challenging. “It goes from being ok to not being ok very quickly,” he said. “I was ecstatic but drained afterwards.”

He admitted he was “completely starstruck” when he met Schwarzenegger twice over the weekend.

“We were having breakfast one morning and he came over to our table and surprised us,” he said.

“On the day of the competition, he brought us out on stage in front of an audience of around 2,000 and later presented us with our challenge coins as a memento.

“He couldn’t have been friendlier and I was completely in awe – I can’t even remember what I said to him.

“I got to present him with a specially made challenge coin from Dublin Fire Brigade, which he was delighted with as he’s such as supporter of firefighters.

“This is something I’m still going to be talking about in 50 years,” said Cathal, who has been “a massive fan” of the actor since childhood.

“When I was growing up, he was just everywhere – I must have watched Terminator around 50 times. His bodybuilding documentary, Pumping Iron, is the reason I first started going to the gym.”

Cathal is grateful to Dubco Credit Union, Dublin Fire Brigade Sports and Social Club and his station colleagues for sponsoring his trip to the United States.

While he sees Dublin Fire Brigade as his dream job, he insists you don’t need to be a Strongman competitor to be a firefighter.

“People with moderate levels of fitness can be just as effective in this line of work,” he said. “Everyone brings something different to the job and everyone has their own strengths.”

As for future plans, Cathal said he hopes to apply for next year’s World’s Strongest Firefighter competition. “I’ll be back,” he joked.