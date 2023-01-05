Dublin

Dublin women take the plunge for Women’s Aid on Nollaig na mBan

Green Party councillor Donna Cooney has organised the event to fundraise for Women's Aid Expand

Amy Donohoe

A group of women are set to brave bitter water conditions in the Clontarf Baths tomorrow evening for Women’s Aid.

They will be celebrating Nollaig na mBan by dipping into the icy water to perform in the 40-metre outdoor swimming pool.

Organiser and Green Party councillor Donna Cooney said: “There’s at least 130 women taking part in this fundraiser for Women’s Aid. It’s a cold water swimming event for an Nollaig na mBan.

“Women can have a swim, dip and dance under a full moon in the beautiful Clontarf outdoor pool, to celebrate Nollaig na mBan.

At least 130 women will take the plunge at Clontarf Baths Expand

“There will be music on speakers, lights, hot showers and changing areas.

“We’re hoping to do some artistic and synchronised swimming. We’re attempting to form a moon shape and the Women’s Aid symbol.

“The water will be very cold. It’s baltic but we’re all used to cold swimming all year round so there won’t be any cold water shock.

“The money will go towards Women’s Aid’s phone line and the various services they provide in terms of information, campaigning, raising awareness and supporting women,” she added.

