Dublin woman with 90 previous convictions sentenced to six months for thefts

A 47-year-old woman with 90 previous convictions has been given a six month sentence for theft at Swords District Court.

Louise Woodlock pleaded guilty to theft at Dealz on June 22 2021 and the Plaza Pharmacy on the same date.

The court heard almost €300 worth of goods were stolen by the defendant and a co-accused, who has since passed away.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said gardaí were called to the Dealz store in the Pavilions Shopping Centre on June 22 last following reports of two females involved in a theft. She said various grocery items to the value of €129 were taken by the women, who left the shop passing all points of payment without paying for the goods.

Shortly before 4pm on the same day gardaí again received a call about a theft at the store.

They spoke to the manager of the shop who told them the defendant, with an address at Fairlawn Road, Finglas, was one of two females who had entered the shop and taken items to the value of €91.52 before leaving without paying for the goods.

Garda Gavin Martin said he received a call on the same date about a theft at the Plaza Pharmacy.

Two females had entered the store and taken items to the value of €76.40 before leaving the shop and passing all points of payment without paying for the goods. Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said there were two women involved and the defendant’s co-accused had passed away.

She said Woodlock has been “struggling” since her friend and co-accused had died. The defendant very much “regrets the incidents”, she said. The defendant had recently received an eight month sentence in a separate case, the solicitor said, and asked the court not to increase her time in prison.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted Woodlock and imposed a six-month prison sentence.