Dublin woman to jump out of plane in memory of dad who died from brain cancer

Alice and her dad John having a pamper night at home when he was sick

A Dublin woman plans to jump out of a plane in memory of her father, who died after a long battle with brain cancer.

Alice Geoghegan (26), from Blanchardstown, was just 23 when she lost her 57-year-old father, John.

Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him knew that he was a great storyteller, but one story he always avoided sharing was the one where he jumped out of a plane in his 20s.

Now, Alice is going to perform a similar feat to raise funds for Brain Tumour Ireland as a thank you for caring for her family during their tough years.

“I’m really excited actually, but I think I’ll be nervous on the day though. I’m excited to be a bit closer to him. I think after a passing, you do everything to keep their memory alive,” she said.

“It’s so funny, anyone who knew my dad knew that he loved to tell a good story, he spoke about all of his stories a million times.

John Geoghegan prepares for take off during his own sky dive as a young man

“But he rarely spoke about the jump because it terrified him, it was something he didn’t enjoy, and he was so scared of it.

“He passed away two years ago. It’ll be his third anniversary in November. The suffering is the worst, having to lose someone so important to you.

“My birthday is coming up, still, I think it’s another birthday without him around. You don’t want to enjoy those times, even when you should.”

Alice and her family still use Brain Tumour Ireland for information, guidance, and comfort. It’s a place to learn what to expect and a community to provide support.

“With the brain tumour, dad was sick for about two years. It feels so long ago but also so close at the same time,” she said.

“One of the biggest things I miss is just getting a hug from him. I miss chatting to him, the everyday things, listening to him talk, our conversations, his advice.

“When something goes wrong, you call your dad for help,” she added.

“With Brain Tumour Ireland, a lot of the money goes towards supporting the families. Especially for my mam, Brain Tumour Ireland was so lovely and so helpful.

Alice Geoghegan and her dad John at her 21st birthday party

“If you’re going through something as horrible as this, having a charity like that, they understand exactly what you’re saying, they can provide any support you need and they’re doing it with kindness, not for profit.

“For my dad, having the connection with the charity who were there to help, made him feel really good. I want to help them, if you’re going through something horrible, at least you have their support.

“With brain cancer, it has such a high disease rate. Finding a cure, I assume it won’t happen in my lifetime, but it would be nice knowing the support is still there,” she added.

You can donate to Alice’s fundraiser here.