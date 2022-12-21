Dublin

live Dublin traffic: Port Tunnel shut in both directions by incident as motorists warned to avoid area

The Port Tunnel in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

The Port Tunnel in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Seoirse Mulgrew

Motorists travelling in Dublin city centre have been warned to expect delays following an incident that has fully shut the Dublin Port Tunnel in both directions.

The incident occurred between the left and right lane northbound, and both bores are currently shut.

The Gardaí said delays are to be expected while emergency services attend the scene.

A garda spokesperson said: “Due to a road traffic incident in the Port Tunnel both bores are now temporarily held.”

More to follow...

