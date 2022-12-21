Motorists travelling in Dublin city centre have been warned to expect delays following an incident that has fully shut the Dublin Port Tunnel in both directions.
The incident occurred between the left and right lane northbound, and both bores are currently shut.
The Gardaí said delays are to be expected while emergency services attend the scene.
A garda spokesperson said: “Due to a road traffic incident in the Port Tunnel both bores are now temporarily held.”
More to follow...
If so you can get in touch here